Navy Exchange Service Command announces Bingham Award winners

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2020 Bingham Award winners....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2020 Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEX Hario, Japan, was the winner in the sales $1.5 - $2.4 million category. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2020 Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.



“The Bingham Award is the pinnacle award that our NEX locations work hard to win each year through PREMIER customer service, sales and support to their customers and the installation,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Because of how closely our NEX and base Commanding Officers work to support quality of life for the military community, this award is presented to both of them. Our stores couldn’t do what they do without the support of the base Commanding Officer and our stores are viewed as mission essential to the U.S. Navy. It is a great partnership and our military, Veterans, retirees and families are the beneficiaries.”



The 2020 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:



Sales above $55 million (Category 1)

Winner: Naval Station Guam

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Bahrain



Sales $25 - $55 million (Category 2)

Winner: Naval Station Pensacola, Florida

Runner Up: Naval Air Station North Island, California



Sales $17 - $25 million (Category 3)

Winner: Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Maryland



Sales $12 - $17 million (Category 4)

Winner: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Portsmouth, Virginia

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas



Sales $4 - $12 million (Category 5)

Winner: Naval Computer Telecommunications Station Guam

Runner Up: Naval Hospital Guam



Sales $2.4 - $4 million (Category 6)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Virginia

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Michel Field, New York



Sales $1.5 - $2.4 million (Category 7)

Winner: NEX Hario, Japan

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, New York



Sales $550,000 - $1.5 million (Category 8)

Winner: U.S. Souda Bay Athens Embassy, Greece

Runner Up: U.S. Rome Embassy, Italy



Sales below $550,000 (Category 9)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Gaeta, Italy

Runner Up: NEX Hardy Barracks, Japan



The NEX Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.