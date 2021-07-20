Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Service Command announces Bingham Award winners

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2020 Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.

    “The Bingham Award is the pinnacle award that our NEX locations work hard to win each year through PREMIER customer service, sales and support to their customers and the installation,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Because of how closely our NEX and base Commanding Officers work to support quality of life for the military community, this award is presented to both of them. Our stores couldn’t do what they do without the support of the base Commanding Officer and our stores are viewed as mission essential to the U.S. Navy. It is a great partnership and our military, Veterans, retirees and families are the beneficiaries.”

    The 2020 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:

    Sales above $55 million (Category 1)
    Winner: Naval Station Guam
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    Sales $25 - $55 million (Category 2)
    Winner: Naval Station Pensacola, Florida
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station North Island, California

    Sales $17 - $25 million (Category 3)
    Winner: Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Maryland

    Sales $12 - $17 million (Category 4)
    Winner: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Portsmouth, Virginia
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas

    Sales $4 - $12 million (Category 5)
    Winner: Naval Computer Telecommunications Station Guam
    Runner Up: Naval Hospital Guam

    Sales $2.4 - $4 million (Category 6)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Virginia
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Michel Field, New York

    Sales $1.5 - $2.4 million (Category 7)
    Winner: NEX Hario, Japan
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, New York

    Sales $550,000 - $1.5 million (Category 8)
    Winner: U.S. Souda Bay Athens Embassy, Greece
    Runner Up: U.S. Rome Embassy, Italy

    Sales below $550,000 (Category 9)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Gaeta, Italy
    Runner Up: NEX Hardy Barracks, Japan

    The NEX Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.

