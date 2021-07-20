Navy Exchange Service Command announces Bingham Award winners

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2020 Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.
“The Bingham Award is the pinnacle award that our NEX locations work hard to win each year through PREMIER customer service, sales and support to their customers and the installation,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Because of how closely our NEX and base Commanding Officers work to support quality of life for the military community, this award is presented to both of them. Our stores couldn’t do what they do without the support of the base Commanding Officer and our stores are viewed as mission essential to the U.S. Navy. It is a great partnership and our military, Veterans, retirees and families are the beneficiaries.”
The 2020 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:
Sales above $55 million (Category 1)
Winner: Naval Station Guam
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Bahrain
Sales $25 - $55 million (Category 2)
Winner: Naval Station Pensacola, Florida
Runner Up: Naval Air Station North Island, California
Sales $17 - $25 million (Category 3)
Winner: Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Maryland
Sales $12 - $17 million (Category 4)
Winner: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Portsmouth, Virginia
Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas
Sales $4 - $12 million (Category 5)
Winner: Naval Computer Telecommunications Station Guam
Runner Up: Naval Hospital Guam
Sales $2.4 - $4 million (Category 6)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Virginia
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Michel Field, New York
Sales $1.5 - $2.4 million (Category 7)
Winner: NEX Hario, Japan
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, New York
Sales $550,000 - $1.5 million (Category 8)
Winner: U.S. Souda Bay Athens Embassy, Greece
Runner Up: U.S. Rome Embassy, Italy
Sales below $550,000 (Category 9)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Gaeta, Italy
Runner Up: NEX Hardy Barracks, Japan
The NEX Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 10:09
|Story ID:
|401278
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchange Service Command announces Bingham Award winners, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT