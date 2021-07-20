Groundbreaking new vehicle maintenance shop at Grafenwoehr Training Area

Photo By Andreas Kreuzer | Leaders break ground for a new vehicle maintenance shop at the construction site near...... read more read more Photo By Andreas Kreuzer | Leaders break ground for a new vehicle maintenance shop at the construction site near Tower Barracks Gate 6, July 15, 2021. From left to right stand 7th Army Training Command Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Schaefer, Mickan Construction Co. CEO Guenther Hofbeck, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, State Construction Office Amberg-Sulzbach Chief Roman Beer, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Regional Program Manager Peter Barth. (Photo by Andreas Kreuzer / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The U.S. Army continues investing into the modernization of its training camps at Grafenwoehr Training Area. On July 15, ground was broken for a new $51 million vehicle maintenance shop for the rotating forces on the 6.1 hectares construction site near U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Tower Barracks Gate 6.



The 35,192 square feet maintenance facility will feature six maintenance bays with adjoining repair shops and storage rooms for spare parts. Offices, a class room and a break room will be located on the second floor. A separate 58,421 square feet equipment storage facility will provide the troops with plenty of space for their supplies, plus additional office space and conference rooms. And covered tactical vehicle storage, fuel canopy cover and covered hardstand will encompass another 67,336 square feet.



To complete the new facility, a storage container will be available for fuels, lubricants and hazardous substances. Sustainability and energy enhancement measures will be included in the facility.



“This new maintenance facility will provide our rotating units with an excellent, state-of-the-art workplace to care for their vehicles and equipment as they come here to train for up to nine months,” said USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher R. Danbeck.



At the groundbreaking ceremony, he then thanked the garrison’s partners who designed, planned and will construct the new vehicle maintenance shop to include: the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District, the Bavarian State Construction Office Amberg-Sulzbach, the general contractor Mickan Construction Co. from Amberg and its partner STRABAG, as well as the garrison Directorate of Public Works team.



The new vehicle maintenance facility is scheduled for completion in August 2023.