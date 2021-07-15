Groundbreaking new vehicle maintenance shop at Grafenwoehr Training Area

Leaders break ground for a new vehicle maintenance shop at the construction site near Tower Barracks Gate 6, July 15, 2021. From left to right stand 7th Army Training Command Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Schaefer, Mickan Construction Co. CEO Guenther Hofbeck, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, State Construction Office Amberg-Sulzbach Chief Roman Beer, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Regional Program Manager Peter Barth. (Photo by Andreas Kreuzer / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

