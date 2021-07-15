Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking new vehicle maintenance shop at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Andreas Kreuzer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Leaders break ground for a new vehicle maintenance shop at the construction site near Tower Barracks Gate 6, July 15, 2021. From left to right stand 7th Army Training Command Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Schaefer, Mickan Construction Co. CEO Guenther Hofbeck, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, State Construction Office Amberg-Sulzbach Chief Roman Beer, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Regional Program Manager Peter Barth. (Photo by Andreas Kreuzer / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundbreaking new vehicle maintenance shop at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by Andreas Kreuzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    construction
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

