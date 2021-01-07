MARINE CORPS ANNUAL PPV TENANT SATISFACTION SURVEY RESULTS

WASHINGTON—In 2020, the Department of Defense (DoD), working through the military departments, surveyed current tenants of government-owned and privatized housing. The goal was to obtain feedback regarding their living experience and to determine how well Marine Corps Housing Offices and Public-Private Venture (PPV) Partners are meeting tenants’ expectations.



The annual Marine Corps housing survey was conducted between December 2020 and January 2021. The survey provided each household with a voluntary and anonymous opportunity to share open and honest feedback on their housing experience. Tenant feedback is critical in assisting the DoD in improving the quality of housing and customer care available to service members and their families.



“Thank you to all of the Marines and tenants who took part in the FY20 TSS Survey. The responses provided great insight and supported my obligation to ensure that Marines, families and civilians’ voices are heard,” said Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Commander Major General Ted Banta. He continued, “As we move forward, the survey responses will be used to shape housing and housing services to continue to best serve each of you in the future.”



Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) promoted participation and campaigned to ensure visibility of the survey so that the tenants could have an opportunity to take it and provide their voice. As a result, the overall survey response was 14% (22% for PPV housing, 18% for government-owned family housing and 12% percent for government-owned unaccompanied housing). The PPV response rate exceeded industry standards and Marine Corps goal.



SURVEY BACKGROUND



The annual Marine Corps Tenant Satisfaction Survey (TSS) is funded by the Marine Corps and distributed to tenants of privatized family, government-owned family housing and government-owned unaccompanied housing through a third-party survey company. This year’s housing survey was conducted between December 8, 2020 and January 31, 2021.



For privatized housing, tenants were surveyed at 15 installations consisting of five different PPV Projects: Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC), Ohana Military Communities (Ohana), Deluz Housing, Mid-Atlantic Military Family Communities (MAMFC) and Camp Pendleton Quantico Housing, LLC (CPQH). Due to the high response rate from PPV tenants, the survey provides a real time snapshot of tenant satisfaction. Leadership will use this information to improve the housing program for our tenants.



PPV SURVEY RESULTS



Results from the FY 2021 Marine Corps PPV housing TSS reflect an overall score of 78.1 for military privatized housing. Details of the survey results are categorized by installation and guide PPV Partners on the activities that tenants are most satisfied about, which areas need improvement, and where to take corrective actions.



“Thank you to all the residents who provided us valuable feedback on their housing experience.” Said CAPT Michael Kenney, Facilities Director for the MCICOM. “I greatly appreciate those who took the time to voice their input to help us and our partners ensure that we continue to provide quality housing products and services. The results of the survey affirm that the Marine Corps and MCICOM are working hard to improve processes and ensure tenants that their voices are heard.”



The TSS, conducted by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN), focused on three satisfaction indices that included Overall Satisfaction, Property Satisfaction and Service Satisfaction. These indices provide Marine Corps Housing and PPV Partners a snapshot of the PPV tenants’ opinions regarding the condition of the homes and neighborhoods, and the quality of the services provided. Of the 19,520 surveys rolled out to PPV tenants, 22% responded, which generated the following average scores based on a 100-point scale:



• Overall Satisfaction Index: 78.1

• Property Index: 77.8

• Service Index: 80.8



Overall Satisfaction Index: Across the 15 Installations surveyed, 86% (13) rated in the Outstanding, Very Good, or Good ranges (100 thru 75) for their Overall Score, only 7% (1) rated Below Average (69 thru 65), and 7% (1) were not applicable.



Property Index: The overall ratings for property satisfaction averaged a score of 77.8, landing in the ‘Good’ or above range (79 thru 75).

Service Index: Ratings on service quality landed in the ‘Very Good’ range (84 thru 80). The MAMFC PPV Project received the highest service quality rating with 95, which falls in the exceptional range of ‘Outstanding’ (100 thru 85).



Tenants provided the highest satisfaction ratings for the quality of maintenance work, safety and the courtesy of maintenance staff and management personnel. The lowest scored ratings aligned to the categories of tracking and follow up on problems that are reported, landscaping and the condition of the home during move-in.



Although most of the PPV Projects scored above ‘Average’ (74 thru 70), PPV Projects with installations that have low ratings in various categories are required to develop a targeted action plan to address issues identified by tenants in survey responses. These action plans are submitted to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) who coordinates with the Marine Corps Installations Command to review and track progress. Military Housing Offices will track the implementation of the action plans locally. Regions will assess the progress of action plans quarterly and will update MCICOM accordingly. Regions are postured to review overall implementation against the action plans in September 2021.



PROGRESS MADE TO FULFILL FY 2020 NDAA REQUIREMENTS



In addition to the TSS, the Marine Corps continues to focus on improving its oversight of PPV housing and enhancing the living experience for all service members and their families. The Marine Corps is implementing the Department of Defense-issued Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) Tenant Bill of Rights (TBOR), which currently addresses the 18 rights in the FY 2020 NDAA. During the annual Department of the Navy (DoN) and PPV Partners meeting, held April 7, 2021, all parties affirmed their commitment to implement the remaining rights by June 2021.



Recent efforts/ongoing improvements



Tenant Bill of Rights: The DoN implemented one of the remaining Tenant rights, the provision of a seven-year maintenance history to prospective Tenants and expects the required maintenance report to be available at all installations with MHPI housing in June 2021. The DoN continues to move forward with addressing all remaining MHPI reform provisions in the FY 2020 and FY 2021 NDAA.



PPV Housing Dashboard: The PPV Housing Performance Dashboard provides a snapshot of the health of the PPV Project by displaying key quality performance, customer service, and work order metrics. The PPV Performance Dashboard is an evolving tool and continues to assist Marine Corps Housing with improving oversight of PPV Performance and tracking resident satisfaction.



“The Marine Corps has been working closely with commanders, service members, installation housing offices, and housing partners to ensure that Marines know they are our greatest asset, and that they can expect quality housing and exceptional service no matter where they are stationed,” said General David Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps.



For more information about Marine Corp Housing, go to https://www.mcicom.marines.mil/Sections/GF-Facilities/GF-HM-Housing-Management

