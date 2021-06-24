NCARNG & NC Works Partner for Military Career Summit

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton | A North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers speaks with a University of Mount Olive...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton | A North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers speaks with a University of Mount Olive representative during the NC Works Career Center Military Career Summit for active-duty service members, transitioning service members, military spouses, veterans and civilians at the National Guard armory in Goldsboro, North Carolina, June 24, 2021. The NCARNG is an Always Ready, Ready Team of citizen Soldiers with available opportunities to enhance a person’s skills and confidence levels. If you’re interested in being a part of our team, go to iGUARDNC.COM, NATIONALGUARD.COM or 1-800-GO-GUARD. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion) see less | View Image Page

The North Carolina Army National Guard assisted the North Carolina Works Career Center during a Military Career Summit for active-duty service members, transitioning service members, military spouses, veterans and civilian employers at the National Guard armory in Goldsboro, North Carolina, June 24 2021.



The main partnering organizations during the summit, were the NC Works Career Center, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, NCARNG, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Airmen & Family Readiness Center, University of Mount Olive and Wayne Community College, as well as 20 plus employers were setup to recruit military members for $15.00 an hour or more jobs.



“The Guard has been extremely helpful,” said Greg Wade, the manager of the Wayne County NC Works Career Center. “They were generous to provide facilities to hold it, the system for planning and execution as well as the logistics for the event.”



In addition to employers, information panels were conducted. These panels included, but weren’t limited to, financial planning, the military-to-civilian transition process and an employer-friendly question and answer session.



“This event has brought professionals to the table, which has allowed our National Guard member have a safe place to come to for professional employment,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mckenzie Hills, a recruiter assigned to the NCARNG Recruiting & Retention Battalion.



The NC Army National Guard is an Always Ready, Ready Team of citizen Soldiers with available opportunities to enhance a person’s confidence and skill levels. If you’re interested in being a part of our team, go to iGUARDNC.COM, NATIONALGUARD.COM or 1-800-GO-GUARD.