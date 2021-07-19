Daegu Family and MWR Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Army Outdoor Recreation with Korea-Wide Hiking and Cycling Challenge

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Outdoor Recreation program is celebrating 50 years of supporting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Outdoor Recreation program is celebrating 50 years of supporting Soldiers, civilians and their Families with healthy lifestyle-oriented activities and services—and locations in South Korea are hitting the trails this summer with a hiking and cycling challenge. see less | View Image Page

CAMP WALKER, Republic of Korea —The U.S. Army’s Outdoor Recreation program is celebrating 50 years of supporting Soldiers, civilians and their Families with healthy lifestyle-oriented activities and services—and locations in South Korea are hitting the trails this summer with a hiking and cycling challenge.



More than 170 participants in Daegu have already signed up for the peninsula-wide 1,000 kilometers cycling challenge or the 500 kilometers hiking challenge. Nearby locations for outdoor enthusiasts include hiking the Bogyeongsa Waterfall Trail or cycling to the top of Paljoryeong Mountain.



Participants in the hiking and cycling challenge are able to use a tracking app on their phone or any GPS device to track distance and receive awards. The app must show the distance on each activity to equal the distance of biking or hiking challenge prize.



“Join us in celebrating 50 years and sign up today for the hiking and cycling challenge,” said Daegu Family and MWR Supervisory Recreation Specialist Shawn Johnson. “Get outdoors and stay active. Come and get information on where to hike and ride the trails of South Korea.”



Participants have until August 31st to complete.



Outdoor Recreation at Camp Walker can equip you to explore Korea's vast wildlife and beauty on your own or through organized outdoor adventures. Hana Travel center will also take you on cultural tours ranging from the biggest festivals to the smallest hidden treasures.



The first Outdoor Recreation, ODR, program was established in 1971 and since then, ODR has been providing programs and services around the world at Army installations. ODR programs and activities provide a healthy alternative to traditional fitness outlets, building resiliency and life skills for the total Army Family.



Through all its offerings, ODR lets Soldiers and Families take a break from their normal surroundings, develop new skills and learn about lifetime leisure programs. ODR is a Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program. FMWR is the G9 division of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command.