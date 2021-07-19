Army Outdoor Recreation

The U.S. Army’s Outdoor Recreation program is celebrating 50 years of supporting Soldiers, civilians and their Families with healthy lifestyle-oriented activities and services—and locations in South Korea are hitting the trails this summer with a hiking and cycling challenge.

