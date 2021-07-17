New Orleans Native: Sgt. John Anderson

Courtesy Photo | Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. John Anderson is a cavalry scout with 2nd Squadron,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. John Anderson is a cavalry scout with 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Tiger Brigade, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. John Anderson is a cavalry scout with 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Tiger Brigade, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



Anderson, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, has served in the military for nine years.



He is currently attached to 256th IBCT’s 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Taskforce (TF) Bandit, and has taken a leadership role within his platoon.



Sgt. Anderson volunteered to be the primary trainer for partner forces while his platoon operates in the Combined Joint Operations Area (CJOA). As the primary trainer, Anderson spent many hours educating himself on essential training, and played an integral part in designing the training plan that his platoon used with partner forces.



While training partner forces, Anderson was responsible for instructing 14 truck crews at combat out posts throughout the CJOA. Anderson personally instructed each crew and observed all training to ensure it was completed to standard.



In addition to providing essential training to partner forces, Anderson worked as a scribe for seven key leader engagements (KLE) and participated in 14 debriefs with TF Bandit’s operation and intelligence officers. These KLEs included multiple members of his leadership to include the TF commander. He worked extra hours to ensure information collected from the KLEs was relayed to higher headquarters. This information provided a greater understanding of the environment in TF Bandit’s area of operations (AO) and contributed to the unit’s success throughout the AO.



Sgt. Anderson has also served as a dismounted team leader during multiple reconnaissance missions while deployed.



His continued professionalism, dedication and initiative makes Sgt. Anderson a valued addition to TF Bandit, while contributing directly to the success of the Tiger Brigade’s operations throughout the CJOA.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana later this year.