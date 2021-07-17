Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Native: Sgt. John Anderson

    IRAQ

    07.17.2021

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. John Anderson is a cavalry scout with 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Tiger Brigade, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (Courtesy Photo)

    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
