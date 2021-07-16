CSAF to 52nd FW Airmen: Saber Nation finding the edge over competitors

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and his wife, Sharene Brown, visited Spangdahlem Air Base July 15-16.
Brown spent his first visit to Spangdahlem AB as the chief of staff getting to know the Airmen, learning more about the 52nd Fighter Wing mission, and watching demonstrations of the 52nd FW’s ACE innovation and interoperability, which included the Viper kit, a mobile refueling system that won the Spark Tank popular vote earlier this year.
“What struck me about Spangdahlem AB is that leadership has created an environment where Airmen feel empowered to make decisions,” Brown said. “At all levels, Saber Nation is finding innovative ways to ensure we have an edge over our competitors.”
During Brown’s visit at Spangdahlem AB, he discussed how the mission at the 52nd FW plays a critical role in his strategic approach, “Accelerate Change or Lose.”
“By creating a more agile and competitive force, the 52nd FW is adapting to the future and making sure our Air Force is better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead”, Brown said. “Beyond the competitive advantage Spangdahlem is creating, this Wing is critical in developing relationships with our allies and partners that are paramount to our collective success from deterrence to conflict.”
As the CSAF, Brown serves as the senior uniformed Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas.
“The 52nd Fighter Wing was honored to have General Brown and his wife, Mrs. Brown, see the
capabilities of our Airmen and the continued strategic impact of the 52nd FW mission,” said Col.
Leslie Hauck, 52nd FW commander. “This visit gave us the opportunity to showcase the
importance of the base and our mission, including Agile Combat Employment innovations and
strategic deterrence capabilities.”
The 52nd Fighter Wing continues to further the Air Force mission by providing Airpower options to deter and combat aggression, with priorities of deterrence, ACE and integrated base defense.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 12:27
|Story ID:
|401064
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
