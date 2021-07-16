CSAF to 52nd FW Airmen: Saber Nation finding the edge over competitors

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. speaks with Airmen at the 52nd Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. speaks with Airmen at the 52nd Fighter Wing Restriction of Movement (ROM) village July 16, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. While speaking with Airmen, Brown emphasized the importance of working toward the Air Force of 2030 and commended Saber Nation for their efforts in developing procedures to ensure Airmen traveling for operations during the COVID-19 pandemic were cared for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and his wife, Sharene Brown, visited Spangdahlem Air Base July 15-16.



Brown spent his first visit to Spangdahlem AB as the chief of staff getting to know the Airmen, learning more about the 52nd Fighter Wing mission, and watching demonstrations of the 52nd FW’s ACE innovation and interoperability, which included the Viper kit, a mobile refueling system that won the Spark Tank popular vote earlier this year.



“What struck me about Spangdahlem AB is that leadership has created an environment where Airmen feel empowered to make decisions,” Brown said. “At all levels, Saber Nation is finding innovative ways to ensure we have an edge over our competitors.”



During Brown’s visit at Spangdahlem AB, he discussed how the mission at the 52nd FW plays a critical role in his strategic approach, “Accelerate Change or Lose.”



“By creating a more agile and competitive force, the 52nd FW is adapting to the future and making sure our Air Force is better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead”, Brown said. “Beyond the competitive advantage Spangdahlem is creating, this Wing is critical in developing relationships with our allies and partners that are paramount to our collective success from deterrence to conflict.”



As the CSAF, Brown serves as the senior uniformed Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas.



“The 52nd Fighter Wing was honored to have General Brown and his wife, Mrs. Brown, see the

capabilities of our Airmen and the continued strategic impact of the 52nd FW mission,” said Col.

Leslie Hauck, 52nd FW commander. “This visit gave us the opportunity to showcase the

importance of the base and our mission, including Agile Combat Employment innovations and

strategic deterrence capabilities.”



The 52nd Fighter Wing continues to further the Air Force mission by providing Airpower options to deter and combat aggression, with priorities of deterrence, ACE and integrated base defense.