CSAF to 52nd FW Airmen: Saber Nation finding the edge over competitors

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. speaks with Airmen at the 52nd Fighter Wing Restriction of Movement (ROM) village July 16, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. While speaking with Airmen, Brown emphasized the importance of working toward the Air Force of 2030 and commended Saber Nation for their efforts in developing procedures to ensure Airmen traveling for operations during the COVID-19 pandemic were cared for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

