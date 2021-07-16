Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF to 52nd FW Airmen: Saber Nation finding the edge over competitors [Image 5 of 5]

    CSAF to 52nd FW Airmen: Saber Nation finding the edge over competitors

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. speaks with Airmen at the 52nd Fighter Wing Restriction of Movement (ROM) village July 16, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. While speaking with Airmen, Brown emphasized the importance of working toward the Air Force of 2030 and commended Saber Nation for their efforts in developing procedures to ensure Airmen traveling for operations during the COVID-19 pandemic were cared for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF to 52nd FW Airmen: Saber Nation finding the edge over competitors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

