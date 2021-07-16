Ceremony held for second phase of NSB Kings Bay Dry Dock project

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Chief Operations Officer of Alberici Constructors Mr. Mike Burke provides remarks to a...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Chief Operations Officer of Alberici Constructors Mr. Mike Burke provides remarks to a group of more than 200 military, civilian and contract personnel in attendance for the Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization project kick off ceremony for the second phase of construction, July 14, hosted by Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Trident. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded the $359.7 million Phase B contract back on Jan. 8, 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by October 2022. The Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization project will directly support the Navy’s next generation of ballistic missile submarines upon completion in July 2023. see less | View Image Page

The Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Trident hosted a kick off ceremony, July 14, for the second phase (Phase B) of the Dry Dock Recapitalization project located at Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, Georgia.



Over 200 military, civilian and contract personnel attended the ceremony that officially marks the beginning of Phase B construction of the three year project that, when completed, will directly support the Navy’s next generation ballistic missile submarine.



“We all know piers, hangars, runways, buildings and dry docks are essential infrastructure that enables our Navy to be the best maritime fighting force the world has ever known,” said Commander, Navy Region Southeast Rear Adm. Wesley McCall. “This dry dock will have a tremendous impact on the future of the submarine force and on the larger national defense strategy.”



NSB Kings Bay is home to the largest covered facility available on the east coast capable of accommodating a strategically loaded ballistic missile submarine. Minimizing down time for ship maintenance and repairs is a critical project focus for the ROICC Trident team.



“The Fleet has committed to coordinating operations to support the project schedule,” said McCall. “Therefore, it is imperative that the project team delivers on time, but equally important and equally challenging in these uncertain times, is doing so in a safe manner that protects the health and well-being of all involved in the project.”



The Navy’s fleet of Ohio Class nuclear ballistic missile submarines is being replaced by the Columbia Class, which is scheduled for its first patrol in fiscal year 2031. The recapitalization of the dry dock will not only support the current submarine platform, it will also be ready to accommodate the Columbia Class well into the latter half of the century.



“It is hard to overemphasize the importance of this dry dock recapitalization,” said Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander, Submarine Group Ten. “It is essential to the successful execution of strategic deterrence – the DoD’s number one priority – and to the continued deployment of our guided-missile submarines overseas.”



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded the $359.7 million Phase B contract to Alberici-Mortenson, Joint Venture, back in January bringing the total cumulative contract value to $554.4 million.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, Rear Adm. John Spencer, ROICC Trident Cmdr. Marcel Duplantier and Chief Operations Officer of Alberici Constructors Mr. Mike Burke, used sledge hammers to knock over metal girders to signify the official start of the project.



“Today is an exciting day for ROICC Trident,” said Duplantier. “We’ve been planning and preparing for over a year to begin the second phase of the dry dock recapitalization project, and we are excited and ready to get to work.”



Once Phase B is complete in October 2022, the next phase begins which involves repairs to the ancillary facilities around the dry dock that support Trident Refit Facility (TRF) maintenance.