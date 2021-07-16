Everett, Washington Native Trains the Navy’s Newest Officers

Photo By Darwin Lam | Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tuckerjoseph Casey, a technical trainer assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Darwin Lam | Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tuckerjoseph Casey, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches fire chemistry to Officer Candidate School students during firefighting training, July 15. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – A 2013 Lakewood High School graduate and Everett, Washington native currently serves in the U.S. Navy as technical trainer at Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island (OTCN), charged with training the Navy’s current and future leaders.



Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tuckerjoseph Casey makes sense of critical at-sea simulated firefighting and damage control skills to civilians and Sailors by applying the analogy method in the classroom.



“Students training at OTCN come from all parts of the world and digest information differently,” said Casey. “I begin by establishing the foundation and applying my social skills to relate to students in order to effectively deliver the lessons.”



He attributes his social skills learned from his late father, retired Navy Capt. Michael Casey.



“Dad instilled selfless service,” added Casey. “I was taught to understand someone else’s point of view in any situation and to take care of those around you.”



Casey left for boot camp two months after graduating high school. He previously served in the maintenance shop while deployed to Western Pacific (WESTPAC) on USS Carl Vinson(CVN 70).



Casey has served with OTCN since 2019.



“It is important to be an effective communicator so students can understand lessons,” said Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Matthew Mlachak, the firefighting school leading chief petty officer. “Regardless of your job in the Navy, you should be prepared to answer that call to save the ship. We’re all equally responsible for damage control.”



Casey is pursuing an online bachelor’s degree in military science as part of the U.S. Naval Community College online program at Empire State College with State University of New York, New York.



“I strive to be better every day,” said Casey. “My goal posts continually shift to the next milestone as I progress. I look forward to maximizing my shore time and applying the skillsets learned from being an instructor to be a better Sailor in the fleet.”



OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



For more information about OTCN, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/OTCN.