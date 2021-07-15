Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210715-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 15, 2021) Everett, Washington Native Trains the Navy’s Newest Officers

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tuckerjoseph Casey, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches fire chemistry to Officer Candidate School students during firefighting training, July 15. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Everett, Washington Native Trains the Navy&rsquo;s Newest Officers

    Damage Control
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Tuckerjoseph Casey

