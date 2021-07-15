210715-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 15, 2021) Everett, Washington Native Trains the Navy’s Newest Officers

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tuckerjoseph Casey, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches fire chemistry to Officer Candidate School students during firefighting training, July 15. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

