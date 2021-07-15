‘Life Line’ battalion welcomes Freeman as new CSM

Photo By Brian Stevens | Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa S. Freeman addresses the audience shortly after assuming her...... read more read more Photo By Brian Stevens | Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa S. Freeman addresses the audience shortly after assuming her duties as the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion CSM during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Thursday morning in the Petroleum and Water Department’s Guest Auditorium at Fort Lee. Freeman enlisted in the Army as a unit supply specialist in 2000. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Stevens) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – A Fayetteville, N.C., native who started her Army career as a unit supply specialist joined the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion leadership team at a ceremony Thursday morning in the Petroleum and Water Department’s Guest Auditorium.



Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa S. Freeman took over the duties of battalion CSM, replacing 1st Sgt. Eric Latson who served in the position for a brief but impactful six weeks. Lt. Col. Daniel T. Trost, commander of the 262nd, presided over the assumption of responsibility.



Distinguished attendees included Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, 56th Quartermaster General, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Milo N. Jones, the QM Corps’ lead CWO. Members of Freeman’s family also were in the audience.



During remarks that followed the passing of the “Life Line Battalion” colors to Freeman, Trost spoke in detail about the important role the command sergeant major plays within a unit. “They are the primary advisor to the commander,” he said. “They mentor our officer corps … and they are the standard.”



Continuing the thought, he added, “Staff plans and command missions are only aspirational without the noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers (who carry out the tasks), and the command sergeant major who leads them.”



Speaking directly to Freeman in closing, Trost declared, “As my new battle buddy, I challenge you to hold the line and train our team. Teach them while being a problem solver.”



Freeman opened her remarks with words of thanks to command team representatives and family members in attendance. She expressed her appreciation for the abundance of support. The CSM then addressed members of the battalion.



“I am proud to be your command sergeant major, and I will strive to provide productive support – guiding and mentoring you on all matters,” she said.



As a final thought, Freeman observed “there are a limited number of minutes in each day,” and she challenged the 262nd team to take advantage of every moment of opportunity to make a positive impact.



Freeman’s lengthy list of awards include the Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal, third oak leaf cluster; Army Commendation Medal, second oak leaf cluster; Army Achievement Medal, fifth oak leaf cluster; and many other honors. She also has earned Drill Sergeant, Parachutist and Air Assault badges.



Her list of accomplishments in the training arena is equally extensive, with the Air Assault, Airborne, Combat Lifesaver, and SERE High Risk courses among the highlights. The 21-year-Soldier holds a Master’s Degree in Management and Human Resources. She has served overseas in South Korea and Okinawa, Japan. She deployed to Kirkuk, Iraq, in support of Operation New Dawn.