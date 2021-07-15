Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Life Line’ battalion welcomes Freeman as new CSM

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa S. Freeman addresses the audience shortly after assuming her duties as the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion CSM during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Thursday morning in the Petroleum and Water Department’s Guest Auditorium at Fort Lee. Freeman enlisted in the Army as a unit supply specialist in 2000. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Stevens)

