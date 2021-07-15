Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa S. Freeman addresses the audience shortly after assuming her duties as the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion CSM during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Thursday morning in the Petroleum and Water Department’s Guest Auditorium at Fort Lee. Freeman enlisted in the Army as a unit supply specialist in 2000. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Stevens)
‘Life Line’ battalion welcomes Freeman as new CSM
