Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa S. Freeman addresses the audience shortly after assuming her duties as the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion CSM during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Thursday morning in the Petroleum and Water Department’s Guest Auditorium at Fort Lee. Freeman enlisted in the Army as a unit supply specialist in 2000. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Stevens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 14:43 Photo ID: 6734530 VIRIN: 210715-A-VF557-511 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Life Line’ battalion welcomes Freeman as new CSM, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.