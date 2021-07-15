Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX offers fee free layaway in time for back-to-school

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    From July 15 - Nov. 13, 2021, NEX customers will pay no fees on newly opened layaways. The fee free layaway will help families with back-to-school purchases.

    The NEX Layaway Policy allows for clothing, accessories, shoes and general merchandise to be placed on layaway for up to 90 days with equal payments required every 15 days until paid in full. Any single jewelry or watch item over $500 may be put on layaway for 180 days with equal payments required every 15 days from creation until paid in full. Computers, computer monitors, computer software, computer video games and digital cameras as well as clearance and sale merchandise ending in .94, .96 and .97 are not permitted on layaway.

    Some NEX locations must limit the type or number of items permitted on layaway due to space constraints. Check with your local NEX for specific details relating to layaway.

    More information on the NEX layaway policy can be found at mynavyexchange.com/nex/customer-service/store-policies.

    This work, NEX offers fee free layaway in time for back-to-school, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Exchange Service Command

