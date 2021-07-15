Interns, Residents and Fellows Graduate from “Crown Jewel” of Graduate Medical Education

More than 230 interns, residents, and fellows received graduation certificates from more than 73 medical, dental, pharmacy, allied health, and other postgraduate healthcare training programs during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) virtual graduation ceremony June 18.
The NCC was established in 1995 and is administered by the Uniformed Services University (USU). The consortium is composed of four military medical organizations within the National Capital Region: USU, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC); Fort Belvoir Community Hospital; and the 316th Medical Group, Joint Base Andrews. The NCC is the largest sponsor of graduate medical education (GME) for the Military Health System, educating healthcare professionals who care for active duty military service members and all eligible beneficiaries.
The graduates, who represented the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Public Health Service, completed from one to seven years of training, depending on their program. According to National Capital Region medical directorate officials, there are more than 1,200 faculty members involved in the NCC training programs.
“I can assure you that the training you have received will prepare you for the future. You’re ready to serve our nation at home and when deployed around the world,” Navy Capt. (Dr.) Eric Elster, dean of USU’s School of Medicine, a former NCC graduate, told the graduates in his opening remarks.
“Your hard work, hours of study, compassionate care for our patients, passion for your chosen profession, and personal experience have led you to this great day. Thank you for your service and for a job well done,” said WRNMMC director Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Barr.
Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, presented the graduation address.
“Today is more than a ceremony. I hope that you’re feeling prepared for what comes next. We need you now more than ever. …The country needs your talents. In fact, the world needs your talents. …You are among the most prepared people on the planet to operate in this complex environment. … The skills you’ve honed are needed, not just now but into the future. You’ll need to apply that disciplined approach…to safeguard our unparalleled military system of care so we can respond to today’s urgent needs and address tomorrow’s challenges,” Place said.
Last academic year the NCC had a 98% board certification pass rate for first-time board takers, said Dr. Jerri Curtis, designated institutional official of the NCC, and associate dean for GME at USU. In addition, she says, “Our two-year clinical training program, ‘Social Work Fellowship in Child and Family Practice,’ just received accreditation. It’s the first program of its type in the entire United States to have done so. The NCC is the crown jewel of Graduate Medical Education for the Military Health System.”
2021 NCC ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS
WRNMMC Outstanding Intern Award
LT Herman Pfaeffle, MC, USN, Internal Medicine
Lieutenant Neil Holland Award
CPT Mathias Williams, MC, USA, Internal Medicine
WRNMMC Outstanding Faculty Award
LTC Jennifer Hepps, MC, USA, Program Director, Transitional Year
General Graves B. Erskine Award
Resident: CPT Donald Fredericks, Jr., MC, USA, Orthopaedic Surgery
Fellow: LCDR Laura Gilbert, MC, USN, Infectious Disease
Major General Lewis A. Mologne Award
LCDR William Rainey Johnson, MC, USN, Internal Medicine
Vice Admiral James A. Zimble Award
LTC Rhiana Saunders, MC, USA, Obstetrics and Gynecology
WRNMMC Staff Physician Teacher of the Year
LCDR Mary Andrews, MC, USN, Internal Medicine
Lieutenant General Claire L. Chennault Award
COL Dawn Torres, MC, USA, Gastroenterology
MAJ Steve Hong, MC, USA, Otolaryngology
Dr. Michelle Hornbaker-Park, Psychiatry
Lieutenant General Claire L. Chennault Award for Outstanding Psychiatry Faculty
Dr. Michelle Hornbaker-Park
Graduate Medical Education Mentor Award
Dr. Susan Dunlow, Chief, OB/GYN Ambulatory Services
Innovative Curriculum Award Internal Medicine
LTC Rohul Amin, MC, USA, Program Director, Psychiatry Residency
WRNMMC Faculty Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Dr. Erika Walker, Internal Medicine
Program Administrator of the Year Award
Ms. Keisha A. White
Bailey K. Ashford Laboratory Research Award
CPT Sean Slaven, MC, USA
Bailey K. Ashford Clinical Research Award
LT Ashley Hafer, MC, USN
Robert A. Phillips Award
Resident Clinical Study: Capt Steven Gibson, USAF, MC
Fellow Clinical Study: CPT Abhimanyu Chandel, MC, USA
Resident Laboratory Study: LT Benjamin Hoyt, MC, USN
Fellow Laboratory Study: Maj Sarah M. Reynolds, USAF, MC
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 07:47
|Story ID:
|400947
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Interns, Residents and Fellows Graduate from “Crown Jewel” of Graduate Medical Education, by Vivian Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT