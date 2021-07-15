Interns, Residents and Fellows Graduate from “Crown Jewel” of Graduate Medical Education

More than 230 interns, residents, and fellows received graduation certificates from more than 73 medical, dental, pharmacy, allied health, and other postgraduate healthcare training programs during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) virtual graduation ceremony June 18.



The NCC was established in 1995 and is administered by the Uniformed Services University (USU). The consortium is composed of four military medical organizations within the National Capital Region: USU, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC); Fort Belvoir Community Hospital; and the 316th Medical Group, Joint Base Andrews. The NCC is the largest sponsor of graduate medical education (GME) for the Military Health System, educating healthcare professionals who care for active duty military service members and all eligible beneficiaries.



The graduates, who represented the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Public Health Service, completed from one to seven years of training, depending on their program. According to National Capital Region medical directorate officials, there are more than 1,200 faculty members involved in the NCC training programs.



“I can assure you that the training you have received will prepare you for the future. You’re ready to serve our nation at home and when deployed around the world,” Navy Capt. (Dr.) Eric Elster, dean of USU’s School of Medicine, a former NCC graduate, told the graduates in his opening remarks.



“Your hard work, hours of study, compassionate care for our patients, passion for your chosen profession, and personal experience have led you to this great day. Thank you for your service and for a job well done,” said WRNMMC director Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Barr.



Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, presented the graduation address.



“Today is more than a ceremony. I hope that you’re feeling prepared for what comes next. We need you now more than ever. …The country needs your talents. In fact, the world needs your talents. …You are among the most prepared people on the planet to operate in this complex environment. … The skills you’ve honed are needed, not just now but into the future. You’ll need to apply that disciplined approach…to safeguard our unparalleled military system of care so we can respond to today’s urgent needs and address tomorrow’s challenges,” Place said.



Last academic year the NCC had a 98% board certification pass rate for first-time board takers, said Dr. Jerri Curtis, designated institutional official of the NCC, and associate dean for GME at USU. In addition, she says, “Our two-year clinical training program, ‘Social Work Fellowship in Child and Family Practice,’ just received accreditation. It’s the first program of its type in the entire United States to have done so. The NCC is the crown jewel of Graduate Medical Education for the Military Health System.”



2021 NCC ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS



WRNMMC Outstanding Intern Award



LT Herman Pfaeffle, MC, USN, Internal Medicine



Lieutenant Neil Holland Award



CPT Mathias Williams, MC, USA, Internal Medicine



WRNMMC Outstanding Faculty Award



LTC Jennifer Hepps, MC, USA, Program Director, Transitional Year



General Graves B. Erskine Award



Resident: CPT Donald Fredericks, Jr., MC, USA, Orthopaedic Surgery



Fellow: LCDR Laura Gilbert, MC, USN, Infectious Disease







Major General Lewis A. Mologne Award



LCDR William Rainey Johnson, MC, USN, Internal Medicine



Vice Admiral James A. Zimble Award



LTC Rhiana Saunders, MC, USA, Obstetrics and Gynecology







WRNMMC Staff Physician Teacher of the Year



LCDR Mary Andrews, MC, USN, Internal Medicine



Lieutenant General Claire L. Chennault Award



COL Dawn Torres, MC, USA, Gastroenterology



MAJ Steve Hong, MC, USA, Otolaryngology



Dr. Michelle Hornbaker-Park, Psychiatry







Lieutenant General Claire L. Chennault Award for Outstanding Psychiatry Faculty



Dr. Michelle Hornbaker-Park



Graduate Medical Education Mentor Award



Dr. Susan Dunlow, Chief, OB/GYN Ambulatory Services



Innovative Curriculum Award Internal Medicine



LTC Rohul Amin, MC, USA, Program Director, Psychiatry Residency







WRNMMC Faculty Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



Dr. Erika Walker, Internal Medicine



Program Administrator of the Year Award



Ms. Keisha A. White



Bailey K. Ashford Laboratory Research Award



CPT Sean Slaven, MC, USA



Bailey K. Ashford Clinical Research Award



LT Ashley Hafer, MC, USN



Robert A. Phillips Award



Resident Clinical Study: Capt Steven Gibson, USAF, MC



Fellow Clinical Study: CPT Abhimanyu Chandel, MC, USA



Resident Laboratory Study: LT Benjamin Hoyt, MC, USN



Fellow Laboratory Study: Maj Sarah M. Reynolds, USAF, MC

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 07:47 Story ID: 400947 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Interns, Residents and Fellows Graduate from “Crown Jewel” of Graduate Medical Education, by Vivian Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.