Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interns, Residents and Fellows Graduate from “Crown Jewel” of Graduate Medical Education

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Story by Vivian Mason 

    Uniformed Services University

    More than 230 interns, residents, and fellows received graduation certificates from more than 73 medical, dental, pharmacy, allied health, and other postgraduate healthcare training programs during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) virtual graduation ceremony June 18.

    The NCC was established in 1995 and is administered by the Uniformed Services University (USU). The consortium is composed of four military medical organizations within the National Capital Region: USU, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC); Fort Belvoir Community Hospital; and the 316th Medical Group, Joint Base Andrews. The NCC is the largest sponsor of graduate medical education (GME) for the Military Health System, educating healthcare professionals who care for active duty military service members and all eligible beneficiaries.

    The graduates, who represented the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Public Health Service, completed from one to seven years of training, depending on their program. According to National Capital Region medical directorate officials, there are more than 1,200 faculty members involved in the NCC training programs.

    “I can assure you that the training you have received will prepare you for the future. You’re ready to serve our nation at home and when deployed around the world,” Navy Capt. (Dr.) Eric Elster, dean of USU’s School of Medicine, a former NCC graduate, told the graduates in his opening remarks.

    “Your hard work, hours of study, compassionate care for our patients, passion for your chosen profession, and personal experience have led you to this great day. Thank you for your service and for a job well done,” said WRNMMC director Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Barr.

    Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, presented the graduation address.

    “Today is more than a ceremony. I hope that you’re feeling prepared for what comes next. We need you now more than ever. …The country needs your talents. In fact, the world needs your talents. …You are among the most prepared people on the planet to operate in this complex environment. … The skills you’ve honed are needed, not just now but into the future. You’ll need to apply that disciplined approach…to safeguard our unparalleled military system of care so we can respond to today’s urgent needs and address tomorrow’s challenges,” Place said.

    Last academic year the NCC had a 98% board certification pass rate for first-time board takers, said Dr. Jerri Curtis, designated institutional official of the NCC, and associate dean for GME at USU. In addition, she says, “Our two-year clinical training program, ‘Social Work Fellowship in Child and Family Practice,’ just received accreditation. It’s the first program of its type in the entire United States to have done so. The NCC is the crown jewel of Graduate Medical Education for the Military Health System.”

    2021 NCC ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

    WRNMMC Outstanding Intern Award

    LT Herman Pfaeffle, MC, USN, Internal Medicine

    Lieutenant Neil Holland Award

    CPT Mathias Williams, MC, USA, Internal Medicine

    WRNMMC Outstanding Faculty Award

    LTC Jennifer Hepps, MC, USA, Program Director, Transitional Year

    General Graves B. Erskine Award

    Resident: CPT Donald Fredericks, Jr., MC, USA, Orthopaedic Surgery

    Fellow: LCDR Laura Gilbert, MC, USN, Infectious Disease



    Major General Lewis A. Mologne Award

    LCDR William Rainey Johnson, MC, USN, Internal Medicine

    Vice Admiral James A. Zimble Award

    LTC Rhiana Saunders, MC, USA, Obstetrics and Gynecology



    WRNMMC Staff Physician Teacher of the Year

    LCDR Mary Andrews, MC, USN, Internal Medicine

    Lieutenant General Claire L. Chennault Award

    COL Dawn Torres, MC, USA, Gastroenterology

    MAJ Steve Hong, MC, USA, Otolaryngology

    Dr. Michelle Hornbaker-Park, Psychiatry



    Lieutenant General Claire L. Chennault Award for Outstanding Psychiatry Faculty

    Dr. Michelle Hornbaker-Park

    Graduate Medical Education Mentor Award

    Dr. Susan Dunlow, Chief, OB/GYN Ambulatory Services

    Innovative Curriculum Award Internal Medicine

    LTC Rohul Amin, MC, USA, Program Director, Psychiatry Residency



    WRNMMC Faculty Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

    Dr. Erika Walker, Internal Medicine

    Program Administrator of the Year Award

    Ms. Keisha A. White

    Bailey K. Ashford Laboratory Research Award

    CPT Sean Slaven, MC, USA

    Bailey K. Ashford Clinical Research Award

    LT Ashley Hafer, MC, USN

    Robert A. Phillips Award

    Resident Clinical Study: Capt Steven Gibson, USAF, MC

    Fellow Clinical Study: CPT Abhimanyu Chandel, MC, USA

    Resident Laboratory Study: LT Benjamin Hoyt, MC, USN

    Fellow Laboratory Study: Maj Sarah M. Reynolds, USAF, MC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 07:47
    Story ID: 400947
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interns, Residents and Fellows Graduate from “Crown Jewel” of Graduate Medical Education, by Vivian Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT