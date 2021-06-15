Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant

    Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant

    Photo By Sgt. James Bolen | 2nd Lt. Brock, a construction engineer with Lebanon’s 278th Armored Cavalry...... read more read more

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Story by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – During a ceremony at the Chattanooga’s Westin hotel, Emerson Brock was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Tennessee Army National Guard from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s ROTC program on May 15.

    During the last year, Brock served as the battalion commander for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s ROTC Corps of Cadets. As the senior cadet, he was responsible for running the student battalion, advising the Professor of Military Science of any cadet concerns, and serving as the liaison between cadets and cadre.

    “2nd Lt. Brock’s performance was nothing short of outstanding,” said Capt. A. J. Herink, Assistant Professor of Military Science at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “We are extremely proud of Brock’s accomplishments so far and cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”

    Following graduation, with a bachelor’s degree in construction management, Brock is now assigned to Lebanon’s Regimental Support Squadron with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment as an engineer platoon leader.

    Brock, a McCallie High School graduate, has always desired to serve his country.

    “I joined the National Guard for the opportunity to serve my country as well as my community,” said Brock. “I’m excited to get to work for the country that I love and help those who cannot help themselves.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:04
    Story ID: 400857
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant, by SGT James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    Cadet

    ROTC

    University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

    TAGS

    Soldier
    College
    Cadet
    ROTC
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT