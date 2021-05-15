Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant

    Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    2nd Lt. Brock, a construction engineer with Lebanon’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Regimental Support Squadron, commissioned at the Westin Hotel in Chattanooga on May 15. (submitted photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:04
    Photo ID: 6731983
    VIRIN: 210515-A-LP767-791
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant, by SGT James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chattanooga Cadet Commissions as Second Lieutenant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Cadet

    ROTC

    Army National Guard

    Second Lieutenant

    University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Cadet
    ROTC
    Army
    National Guard
    Enlist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT