NNSY’s Strategic Framework: Process Improvement and Innovation Supports T&I Lab in Bringing New Technologies to the Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.



The Continuous Process Improvement and Innovation (CPI&I) Pillar Team aims to align and focus efforts to improve delivery of the shipyard’s mission, while accelerating, advocating for, and fostering an environment and culture of continuous process improvement, Lean systems thinking, and innovation insertion. One of the top initiatives currently for the CPI&I Pillar Team is supporting a current staple for innovation at America’s Shipyard: the Technology and Innovation (T&I) Lab.



The T&I Lab helps bring ideas to reality, researching and bringing new technologies and processes to the forefront to be used by the shipyard worker. The lab’s reach spans across the shipyard, connecting the individual departments together through the Innovation Principles Working Group (IPWG). The Radiological Controls Department (Code 105), the Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment Department (Code 106), the Quality Assurance Department (Code 130), the Engineering Planning Department (Code 200), the Carrier Maintenance Program (Code 312), Submarine Project Teams (Code 392), the Supply Department (Code 500), the Lifting and Handling Department (Code 700), and the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (Code 2300) all have appointed leads in the IPWG to work as a team in making decisions that would benefit the shipyard as a whole.



“The lab is not where all innovation happens; innovation happens every day across America’s Shipyard through the efforts of the more than 10,000 team members of NNSY,” said Innovation Program Manager Dan Adams. “The lab exists to augment and assist those efforts by performing advanced research, testing concepts, connecting those with ideas to those who can help assist in making them reality, building new strategic relationships inside and outside of the shipyard and sometimes just assuring individuals that we truly want to hear their ideas that will help improve our ability to support the mission.”



The lab has also been hard at work looking into target areas of improvement, not only within the shipyard limits but within the community as well. The lab recently developed a partnership with Old Dominion University (ODU), with NNSY Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson signing the first Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the school to allow senior engineering students to support NNSY research in metal printing. This partnership is formed to help accelerate research and to help develop in areas where currently NNSY does not have the capabilities or capacity to do so on its own. With these talented individuals being able to come onboard to share their knowledge, skills, and abilities, they also are able to work side-by-side with shipyard workers and gain experience in their field.



In addition, the team has been making significant progress on the use of aerial and underwater drones to benefit the mission at NNSY. A recent inspection for USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) utilized an underwater drone to inspect multiple sea chests alongside divers as a proof of concept, producing favorable results during its execution. With the implementation of drone use at the shipyard, it would help conduct work safely and provide timely data collection.



The lab has also been making strides in the development of the Additive Manufacturing (AM) Center of Excellence, building a centralized location within America’s Shipyard for 3-D printing, including four metal printers being utilized for the first time at the shipyard. These metal printers are set to be operational to support upcoming carrier projects and could be used to develop prints from stainless steel, tool steel, Inconel, aluminum, and more. The new printers would join alongside the polymer printers currently in use at the shipyard, developing prototypes and approved parts to be used across the waterfront.



Another big win for the lab is its Real Ideas Program, a space where shipyard workers can submit and implement new ideas and technology to improve safety, cost, productivity, and quality of executed projects at NNSY. The program team collaborates with shipyard workers in understanding their needs, researching what is available, and breaking down barriers to bring together the folks that can help develop and deploy the ideas. The end goal is to either secure the desired process or technology, or develop it to fit the needs of the requestor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 06:49 Story ID: 400844 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY’s Strategic Framework: Process Improvement and Innovation Supports T&I Lab in Bringing New Technologies to the Shipyard, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.