Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Innovation Program Additive Manufacturing (AM) Lead Jessica Roberts shares some of the technologies in the NNSY Technology and Innovation (T&I) Lab, as well as prints done with 3-D printing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6731888 VIRIN: 201105-N-XX785-011 Resolution: 6124x4083 Size: 14.89 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY’s Strategic Framework: Process Improvement and Innovation Supports T&I Lab in Bringing New Technologies to the Shipyard, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.