    NNSY’s Strategic Framework: Process Improvement and Innovation Supports T&I Lab in Bringing New Technologies to the Shipyard

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Innovation Program Additive Manufacturing (AM) Lead Jessica Roberts shares some of the technologies in the NNSY Technology and Innovation (T&I) Lab, as well as prints done with 3-D printing.

