NAVFAC Souda Bay, Greece, Energy Manager recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay is celebrating the major achievements of its Installation Energy Manager Konstantinos (Kostas) Kavasis.

Leslie Nicholls, Director, Federal Energy Management Program, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy notified Kavasis July 6 of his selection for recognition as part of the Federal Energy Management Program’s (FEMP) 5th annual FEDS Spotlight at the Energy Exchange.



“[…] you are being recognized by your agency leaders and peers as a federal champion who is working hard to implement exceptional resilient, efficient, sustainable, and secure energy and water management practices and projects, in connection with the economy, the environment, and mission success,” she wrote.



The FEDS Spotlight provides an opportunity for agencies to shine a spotlight on federal employees going above and beyond typical day-to-day responsibilities to achieve mission success while also cutting energy waste, reducing costs, optimizing performance and advancing America’s progress toward energy independence, resilience and security.



Kavasis, a PWD Souda Bay local national employee since 2011, is the go-to energy leader for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT), delivering on energy security and mission success in one of the Navy’s most critical, forward-operating theaters.



"We are all proud of the work Kostas and his entire team are doing in Greece! His being recognized at the DoE level is another fantastic example of how our local national team members are going above and beyond to help us achieve our mission of providing affordable, effective and sustainable infrastructure to enable U.S., allied and partner nation forces on four continents," said Capt. Joseph Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT and Region Engineer, CNREURAFCENT.



A hard charger, known as a top tier energy management leader, Kavasis routinely backfills installation energy billets across the area of responsibility in addition to his own duties in Greece. “This award means a lot to me, since this year is a milestone for my Navy career and marks 10-years of service to the Energy Program and PWD Souda Bay,” said Kavasis.



His diligence and collaborative partnering resulted in both the fiscal year (FY) 2021 Analysis of Alternatives selection for an $11.6 million Advanced Microgrid with Battery Energy Storage project and $1.7 million in funding for the FY21 Enterprise Distributed Energy Photo Voltaic and Battery Systems project. Both projects aim to provide energy security by reducing energy consumption, increasing the efficiency of energy consuming infrastructure, and integrating cost-effective, mission compatible renewable energy technologies.



Navy Capt. Rafael Facundo, NSA Souda Bay commanding officer lauded Kavasis’ professionalism.



"Many of the projects Kostas pursued and engaged his team in provide significant cost savings and they have long-range implications for the health of the environment. He has a well-earned reputation as a subject matter expert and an innovator in energy and water management.”



The NSA Souda Bay installation energy team implemented practices that led to a 42.7% reduction in potable water intensity compared to FY 2007 baseline. This reduction exceeds the federal mandate of 36% by FY 2025 – a full four years in advance. These critical water management and sustainability achievements will help the Navy maintain a dominant posture in national security and sustainability, hardening the Navy Shore against climate change within the Region.



“We need to have in mind that by saving energy and water, avoiding any waste, becoming more efficient saves the government money which can be re-invested either into the Energy Program or other areas which can improve Quality of Life and Quality of Services. Also let us not forget the Environmental benefits of the program by preserving valuable resources such as water and reducing emissions into the atmosphere,” said Kavasis.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT executes approximately $1 billion per year in construction, professional engineering and facilities services for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO commands in countries throughout Europe, Africa and Central Command where the Navy is the DoD lead agent for military construction.