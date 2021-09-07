Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Souda Bay, Greece, Energy Manager recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

    GREECE

    07.09.2021

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay is celebrating the major achievements of its Installation Energy Manager Konstantinos (Kostas) Kavasis.
    Kavasis was selected for recognition by the Director, Federal Energy Management Program, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy July 6 of his selection for recognition as part of the Federal Energy Management Program’s (FEMP) 5th annual FEDS Spotlight at the Energy Exchange.
