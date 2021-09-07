NAVFAC Souda Bay, Greece, Energy Manager recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay is celebrating the major achievements of its Installation Energy Manager Konstantinos (Kostas) Kavasis.

Kavasis was selected for recognition by the Director, Federal Energy Management Program, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy July 6 of his selection for recognition as part of the Federal Energy Management Program’s (FEMP) 5th annual FEDS Spotlight at the Energy Exchange.

(photo by MC2 Kelly Agee, NSA Souda Bay Public Affairs)

