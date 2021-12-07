Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Michael Grinston visits Nevada Guardsmen in Las Vegas

Sergeant Major of U.S. Army visits Nevada Guardsmen in Las Vegas



LAS VEGAS — Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston, sergeant major of the U.S. Army, visited the Speedway Armory to talk to soldiers about the “This Is My Squad” (TIMS) initiative. The goal of TIMS is to build more cohesive teams throughout the Army.



“When you build a cohesive team, I want you to say, ‘This is my squad,’” said Grinston, who was named the 16th sergeant major of the U.S. Army in 2019. “That has ownership and that builds a positive attitude. Do you want to be the division commander or do you want to be my division commander?”



Grinston previously served as the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Forces Command -- the U.S. Army's largest command and provider of expeditionary land forces.



Grinston hopes that by shifting Soldiers’ focus to shared experiences, they can form the unity needed to solve personal crises and combat misconduct. By engaging with fellow Soldiers, squad leaders can also better detect personal dilemmas and crises.



After talking about TIMS to Soldiers in the auditorium, Grinston continued to elaborate with senior non-commissioned officers in a small group discussion. The conversation focused on how to solve problems. Grinston discussed the prevention of problems versus the Army’s responses to our problems.

