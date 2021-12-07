Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Michael Grinston visits Nevada Guardsmen in Las Vegas [Image 1 of 3]

    Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Michael Grinston visits Nevada Guardsmen in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston, sergeant major of the U.S. Army, speaks to soldiers about Army culture at the Speedway Armory on Monday, Jul. 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6731461
    VIRIN: 210712-Z-KL044-100
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Michael Grinston visits Nevada Guardsmen in Las Vegas [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

