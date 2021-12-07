WHINSEC says “Presente” at SOUTHCOM’s Tradewinds 2021

Courtesy Photo | SFC Javier Perez Cosme, WHINSEC Human Rights instructor facilitates for a group of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SFC Javier Perez Cosme, WHINSEC Human Rights instructor facilitates for a group of Soldiers participating in the 2021 Tradewinds exercise in Guyana. see less | View Image Page

Representative from the Institute’s Center for Human Rights and Democracy (CHRD) conducts Human Rights Training to attendees of this year’s multinational exercise.



GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – With the participation of around 1,500 security and civilian personnel from 12 partner nations, as well as the United States, the U.S. Southern Command conducted its annual Tradewinds exercise from June 13 – 25 in Georgetown, Guyana.



An important aspect of the exercise was the reinforcement on human rights, and the rule of law. SFC Javier Perez Cosme, CHRD NCOIC and human rights subject matter expert joined SOUTHCOM’s HR coordinator and conducted human rights exchanges at several locations during the exercise.



“We worked at several locations where we facilitated human rights discussions and evaluated the human rights scenarios that were part of the exercise,” said Perez

“The exercise participants greatly appreciated WHINSEC human rights expertise in the classroom and during Field Training Exercises. They are very interested in our Human Rights Program; the NCO Academy; and the instructor course we offer,” he added



Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored combined joint exercise conducted with partner nations to enhance the collective ability of defense forces and constabularies to counter transnational criminal organizations and conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, while developing strong relationships and reinforcing human rights awareness.



This exercise dates back to the mid-1980s.



The strong relationships forged during Tradewinds 2021 through the exchange of knowledge and expertise are key to maintaining regional security and prosperity throughout the Caribbean and Caribbean Basin.