NSWCPD Hosts Virtual External Awards Ceremony

Photo By Brentan Debysingh | Pam Megathlin, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Labor and...... read more read more Photo By Brentan Debysingh | Pam Megathlin, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Labor and Employee Relations Lead, NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon and NSWCPD Technical Director Tom Perotti gave a round of applause to award winners during the NSWCPD External Awards Virtual Ceremony on June 9, 2021. The event acknowledged the winners of numerous external awards for their exceptional accomplishments during the period of March 2020 to second quarter of fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Brentan Debysingh / Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) hosted its External Awards Virtual Ceremony on June 9, 2021. The event acknowledged the winners of several external awards for their exceptional accomplishments during the period of March 2020 to second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented previous in-person ceremonies.



Pam Megathlin, NSWCPD Labor and Employee Relations Lead, served as emcee and introduced NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon, who opened the ceremony with a few remarks.



“We’re still hosting these awards virtually, but I’m very encouraged and hopeful that the next time we do this, we will be together and in person,” said Simon. “We have a variety of awards that cover various topics for achievements for individuals throughout the command. I want to congratulate all of the awardees today. Your achievements are definitely recognized and show the importance of what NSWCPD does. Your commitment and dedication and willingness to support the fleet are all shown in these awards that we will see today. Congratulations again to all of the awardees!”



Over 170 honorees were presented with a variety of team and individual awards including the Federal Asian Pacific American Council (FAPAC); Calendar Year 2020 (CY20) Federal Executive Board (FEB) Excellence in Government; Warfare Center; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); and Black Engineer Yearly Award (BEYA). Specific awards included:



FAPAC

Excellence in Individual Achievement



FEB

Economy in Government (Individual and Team Awards)

Outstanding Technical Achievement (Team Award)

Outstanding Administrative Support (Individual Award)

Outstanding Technical Support (Individual Award)

Outstanding Supervisory Achievement (Individual Award)

Outstanding Community Support (Individual Award)

Special Accomplishment (Individual Award)

Service Excellence (Individual Award)

Outstanding Mentor/Coach (Individual Award)

Fresh New Hire Award (Individual Award)

Steadfast Achievement (Individual Award)



Warfare Center Awards

Alan J. Dean Talent Management Award (Team Award)

Information Security Award (Team Award)

Innovation Award (Team Award)

John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration (Team Award)

The In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future Team

John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration (Individual Award)

Knowledge Sharing Award (Individual Award)

Knowledge Sharing Award (Team Award)

Technical Support Services Award (Individual and Team Award)



STEM Award:

STEM Award of the Quarter



BEYA

Science Trailblazer

Modern Day Technology



NSWCPD Technical Director Tom Perotti shared a few words to conclude the ceremony, saying,



“There are so many people who have contributed to making sure that the great work NSWCPD does is recognized -- Your coworkers, your supervisors and the people who nominate you. Everyone deserves a round of applause for their efforts.”



He continued, “It’s amazing to hear all of the good things you all are doing to meet the Navy’s mission and vision of continuously expanding the warfighter’s advantage. Those are simple terms, but when you listen to these contributions individually, in teams and across the organization, that each of you contributed, it speaks volumes about what this organization does.”



“It reminded me of Vice Admiral Galinis’ comments in the fall of 2020 during his visit, when he said ‘What NSWCPD does here for the fleet and for the Navy is legendary,’ ” added Perotti. “How do you become legendary? You become legendary by famously providing notable support that people remember. When you listen to the stories of the contributions that each of you provided, they add to that legend.”



Perotti continued, “I want to extend the Command’s thanks for your service, for your contribution and for your sacrifice. Over the past year, people’s personal and professional lives have had to stay on mission throughout a pandemic that has made everything much more difficult. That’s very hard to maintain. I thank you all for your efforts.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.