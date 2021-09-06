Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWCPD Hosts Virtual External Awards Ceremony

    NSWCPD Hosts Virtual External Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Brentan Debysingh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Pam Megathlin, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Labor and Employee Relations Lead, NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon and NSWCPD Technical Director Tom Perotti gave a round of applause to award winners during the NSWCPD External Awards Virtual Ceremony on June 9, 2021. The event acknowledged the winners of numerous external awards for their exceptional accomplishments during the period of March 2020 to second quarter of fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Brentan Debysingh / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 14:23
    Photo ID: 6729295
    VIRIN: 210609-O-XQ479-931
    Resolution: 1366x768
    Size: 146.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Hosts Virtual External Awards Ceremony, by Brentan Debysingh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWCPD Hosts Virtual External Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    Awards Ceremony
    NSWCPD
    Philadelphia Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT