Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers shopped to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) have been supporting the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) over the years by selling $5 benefit tickets to NEX and MCX customers. NEX totals for the spring 2021 campaign totaled $292,320 while MCX customers donated $187,120.



"Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is honored to be the recipient of such generosity,” said LtGen Jack W. Klimp, USMC (Ret), NMCRS President & CEO. “NEX and MCX shoppers have shown, once again, their steadfast commitment to caring for our own. With hurricane season upon us and PCS season already in motion, this gift will be put to immediate use serving our Sea Service families in a time of need."



From April 4 – May 9, customers were given the opportunity to purchase a $5 benefit ticket at select NEX and MCX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com. The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitled customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase made in early May.



Since 2011, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3 million to the NMCRS while MCX customers have donated over $1 million since 2013.

