NNSY People Development Pillar Team: Driving the Mission by Strengthening the Team

Editor’s Note: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.



As Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson recently said, People Development is the linchpin for building a consistently winning ONE TEAM. Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) People Development Pillar Team is focused on selecting the best candidates who align with NNSY’s mission; ensuring a smooth onboarding and indoctrination for new employees; implementing defined developmental pathways to ensure the workforce reaches full performance; and improving leadership development.



Recruitment and selection efforts are significant to ensuring NNSY attains the best candidates to help reach the organization’s vision to ensure dependable mission delivery to our Navy and nation. NNSY has now taken to broadening its recruitment efforts beyond the immediate Hampton Roads area. The People Development Pillar Team is also exploring all aspects of recruiting and conducting research to see how the shipyard can improve its selection processes. Recently, members from the team reviewed recruiter trainings available for engineers with the shipyard’s Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department’s (NEPD) Recruiting, Training, and Development Division (Code 2300T), worked with NNSY’s Apprentice Director (Code 900T) Colby Tynes to review the selection process for NNSY’s Apprenticeship Program, and evaluated NNSY’s Production Resource Department’s (Code 900) training for its recruiters. Doing so will improve NNSY’s people development pipelines, from engineer recruitment to its apprenticeship program, with a production-centric focus.



The People Development Pillar Team’s second initiative centers around ensuring those employees who have decided to apply for a position at NNSY are set up for a quick selection process and accession. In order to accomplish this, the pillar team is working closely with NNSY’s Administrative Services (Code 1102), Comptroller Department (Code 600), Business and Strategic Planning Office (Code 1200), and Fleet Human Resources Office (FLTHRO) to streamline and improve the hiring process and New Employee Orientation. To improve the hiring process, the People Development pillar is overseeing the introduction of the Pre-Recruitment Management Tool (PRMT) which will speed the process of hiring. This tool has been used successfully with a number of other commands in the Department of the Navy. Another initiative is to develop a review process with the Fleet Human Resource Office (FLTHRO) where out of date Position Descriptions (PD) are reviewed and updated so that when a hiring action is required, it can speed through to approval.



The People Development Pillar Team is not only working to set new employees up for success but current employees as well with its final two initiatives. The team is developing a roll-out plan to train management to conduct meaningful Individual Development Plans (IDPs), provide career path guidance and counseling. A key piece to this is establishing a Career Development Center of Excellence for assisting employees. Additionally, the Culture Change Team is assisting in the review of the NNSY Civility Standards and Expectations Notice and we are developing a new instruction that aligns the workforce on the rights and responsibilities of employees in regards to time and attendance. A key aspect of the People Development team is a reinvigoration of the Departmental Command Resiliency Teams (DCRT). The DCRTs across NNSY are currently reviewing the results of the recent Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS). These teams will then develop specific action plans to improve NNSY’s command climate, which will be briefed to shipyard leadership later this summer. Overall, these important steps will improve NNSY’s culture, capabilities, and ONE TEAM executing the NNSY mission to repair, modernize and inactivate our Navy’s warships and training platforms.



Looking forward, NNSY’s People Development Pillar Team will continue to work diligently to develop the whole person, through their technical and leadership skills and character development, from selecting the best candidates to their becoming subject matter experts. Each and every step the team takes is to help America’s Shipyard deliver on its vision of deliver on time, every time, everywhere to protect America.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 08:00 Story ID: 400703 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY People Development Pillar Team: Driving the Mission by Strengthening the Team, by Allison Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.