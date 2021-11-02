Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 08:00 Photo ID: 6728696 VIRIN: 210211-N-XX785-005 Resolution: 4422x2948 Size: 9.07 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NNSY People Development Pillar Team: Driving the Mission by Strengthening the Team, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.