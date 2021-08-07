NMCLANT HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green | YORKTOWN, Va. (July 8, 2021) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green | YORKTOWN, Va. (July 8, 2021) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, poses with Capt. Thomas A. Esparza, left, and Capt. Jeffery D. Sowers after their change of command at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, July 8, 2021. Sowers relieved Esparza as commander, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic (NMCLANT). NMCLANT is responsible for providing East Coast ordnance management for fleet and shore stations and to exercise command and control responsibility over Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Headquarters and subordinate activities and sustaining stock points assigned; to provide quality and responsible ordnance material handling, technical, material support to the Fleet and other customers in the areas of retail ammunition management; and to maintain and operate explosive ordnance outboarding and transshipment facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic (NMCLANT) held a change of command ceremony July 8 at Nelson Chapel on board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.



Capt. Jeffery Sowers relieved Capt. Thomas Esparza as commander, NMCLANT.



Esparza was responsible for 438 civilians and 450 military personnel spread across 22 highly dispersed locales spanning from San Diego through Texas, all along the east coast, to Europe, and Bahrain. Together, they are accountable for 92,000 ordnance line items valued at $4.2 billion.



Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), served as guest speaker, highlighted many of Esparza’s and the command’s accomplishments, including how well his team literally and figuratively delivers the fleet’s lethality.



“Over the last two years, your team efficiently and effectively delivered 179,000 tons of ordnance to over 1,000 ships, submarines, and aviation squadrons. You demand excellence and your team delivers it in every endeavor,” said Grady. “You oversaw 21 consecutive explosive safety inspections with 100 percent inventory accuracy and zero major explosive safety discrepancies. These accomplishments are a direct result of your team’s commitment to a culture of excellence.”



Grady went on to say that with a strong grasp on where we are headed strategically in this Great Power of Competition, Esparza initiated and successfully certified two Tomahawk Intermediate Maintenance Activities, providing better support in the fifth and sixth fleet areas of responsibility.



Ordnance management is hard work, and Esparza gives his team all the credit.



“It was my honor and my privilege to serve with them,” said Esparza. “We have a great group of professionals who have a vast wealth of experience, and they're happy to come to work. They know the mission comes first, and they always get it done,” he said.



With Sowers now at the helm, Grady welcomed him to the team, and shared the guidance he gives to everyone who takes command.



“Take charge, Lead, Fight, Keep Your Cutlass Sharp, And Win! I know you are up to the task,” said Grady. “I look forward to watching your team continue its extremely strong reputation of excellence in arming the fleet.”



NMCLANT is responsible for providing East Coast ordnance management for fleet and shore stations and to exercise command and control responsibility over Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Headquarters and subordinate activities and sustaining stock points assigned; to provide quality and responsible ordnance material handling, technical, material support to the Fleet and other customers in the areas of retail ammunition management; and to maintain and operate explosive ordnance outboarding and transshipment facilities.