NMCLANT Change of Command

YORKTOWN, Va. (July 8, 2021) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, poses with Capt. Thomas A. Esparza, left, and Capt. Jeffery D. Sowers after their change of command at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, July 8, 2021. Sowers relieved Esparza as commander, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic (NMCLANT). NMCLANT is responsible for providing East Coast ordnance management for fleet and shore stations and to exercise command and control responsibility over Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Headquarters and subordinate activities and sustaining stock points assigned; to provide quality and responsible ordnance material handling, technical, material support to the Fleet and other customers in the areas of retail ammunition management; and to maintain and operate explosive ordnance outboarding and transshipment facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

