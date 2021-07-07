Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCLANT Change of Command

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    YORKTOWN, Va. (July 8, 2021) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, poses with Capt. Thomas A. Esparza, left, and Capt. Jeffery D. Sowers after their change of command at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, July 8, 2021. Sowers relieved Esparza as commander, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic (NMCLANT). NMCLANT is responsible for providing East Coast ordnance management for fleet and shore stations and to exercise command and control responsibility over Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Headquarters and subordinate activities and sustaining stock points assigned; to provide quality and responsible ordnance material handling, technical, material support to the Fleet and other customers in the areas of retail ammunition management; and to maintain and operate explosive ordnance outboarding and transshipment facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6727280
    VIRIN: 210708-N-DP001-0101
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 796.3 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCLANT Change of Command, by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCLANT HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    U.S. Navy
    USFF
    USFFC
    USFF Commander

