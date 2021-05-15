Future service members take oath of enlistment at FHL Anniversary Event

By Jim O’Donnell

Fort Hunter Liggett, Jolon, Calif – Thirty-five future servicemembers took the oath of enlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett’s 80th Anniversary celebration held on the installation May 15, 2021.

The oath was given to the future Army and Marine Corps recruits by Major General Alberto Rosende, Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division during the opening ceremonies of the 80th anniversary celebration on the grounds outside of garrison’s Hacienda building.

The prospective Soldiers and Marines from communities near Fort Hunter Liggett ranged in age from 17 to 22 years old, most who professed a desire to serve their country and better their lives through military service to the United States.

“I want to be a better self than what I am today,” said future Marine Christopher Salas, 18, from Gilroy, Calif., “I’ve joined the Marine Corps because I want to get out of my comfort zone.” Salas who said he’s planning on becoming a Marine Security Guard will leave for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in October.

Matthew Cristal, 18, from Morgan Hill, Calif. who also said he’s planning on becoming a Marine Security Guard will leave for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in October.

“I want to challenge myself and I want get good experience before I go out into the civilian sector,” said Cristal. He said he is the first one in his family to become a Marine, said he looking forward to joining the Corps because, “… of the pride of knowing that I pushed myself though things most people won’t even try to do.”

“The recruits have been in the program from four to six months,” said Army SGT Max Romero, a recruiter from San Luis Obispo and one of the mentors for the new recruits. “Most of the recruits here today are from high school with a few college students.”

One of those college student recruits was Carina Noyola, 20, from San Luis Obisbo and although a little older than the other recruits who recited the oath Saturday, her reasons for joining the military were similar.

“I want to travel and be able to afford college,” said Noyola, who leaves for boot camp in August. Noyola, who wants to be Army Combat Engineer, said she is the first person in her family to join the military and looks forward to meeting new people and experiences.

For one of the recruits at Saturday’s ceremony, the enlistment oath was a little more immediate, due to her departure for boot camp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina being just three days later.

“I’m excited,” said Silvinia Tenorio, 21, from Santa Barbara, Calif. Tenorio who is enlisting to become an ammunition specialist said although she is looking forward to joining her parents are not as excited. “It’s a little overwhelming for my parents,” said Tenorio.

“I really liked today’s ceremony,” said Tenorio. “It was interesting and different, I’m looking forward to getting in the Army.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 Story ID: 400657 Location: JOLON, CA, US