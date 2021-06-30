AIRBORNE LEADERS LISTEN AND ADVISE AT UNDER CANOPY

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina – The 82nd Airborne Division hosted Under Canopy, an opportunity for leaders to listen and address the issues and concerns of Paratroopers, June 30, 2021, at the Division headquarters.



Under Canopy is a helpful culture building tool that improves communication across the division by letting leaders listen and discuss the issues that junior Paratroopers face.



“The point of this is to get soldiers to speak up for what’s right,” said Sgt. Danielle Shortt, the Division representative for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program, which aims to enhance morale for single Soldiers.



“It’s our job, not just as soldiers but as paratroopers, to be there

for each other and stick up for each other both inside the Division and outside the Division.”



Getting Soldiers to speak up was a direct goal of the meeting. The skits depicted bystanders stepping in and preventing a sexual assault related case in numerous scenarios.



“We were trying to show that its better to speak up and have someone get mad at you rather than the worst case happening” said Shortt.



Leaders performed skits to create an interactive environment where junior enlisted paratroopers would be comfortable responding to and asking questions. 1st Lt. Kristin Coleman the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div. SHARP victim advocate, attended the event and said the training was a refreshing change of pace from the usual PowerPoint presentations.



“The skits were very involved to keep everyone interested,” said Coleman.



The 82nd Abn. Div. command team, Maj. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. David R. Pitt, spoke to the Paratroopers and explained that they need to be able to look out for each other not only in combat but also at home.



The Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention program was thoroughly discussed during the meeting. Leaders displayed proper ways to handle cases of sexual assault and to show junior paratroopers that it is okay to speak up.



“This brief was centered on SHARP 360…the goal was to get across to them,” explained Shortt, SHARP 360 is a new approach to educating and preventing sexual assault and harassment related incidents by being more interactive with the briefs and teachings.



“It’s a step in the right direction for sure,” said Coleman, “we want to get the Soldiers involved.”



“We want to detour this type of behavior so much that it ends up being non-existent” said Shortt.



The strength of the 82nd Abn. Div. is in its people. Leaders must always be willing to listen and advise paratroopers.

