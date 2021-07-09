Navy Readiness: CIWT Domain Holds Team-Building Offsite

Photo By Glenn Sircy | 210709-N-XX139-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 9, 2021) Leaders from the Center for...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Sircy | 210709-N-XX139-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 9, 2021) Leaders from the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain pose for a group photo during a CIWT domain offsite. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy) see less | View Image Page

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) held a domain-wide commanding officer, and command master chief/senior enlisted leader team-building, offsite at CIWT onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, July 7-9.



All around the fleet, commands large and small routinely assemble at offsite locations to take a step away from their day-to-day work to stimulate innovative ideas, synergy and creative exploration, invaluable insights and build team spirit. When commands invest their time in an offsite meeting, they have the opportunity to separate the daily grind to better focus their teams. It also provides an opportunity for team-building activities and social interactions that indisputably build stronger teams.



With a geographically diverse training domain of four commands and two detachments, fostering and maintaining regular and unfiltered communication is of paramount importance to CIWT. Therefore, the three-day CIWT domain event was designed to provide participants an opportunity to contribute to Navy and domain-centric discussions, review strategic priorities, propose command initiatives, team-building events and engage with CIWT directorates other guest participants.



“In this era of operating in a resource-constrained environment, we must creatively align our resources against our highest priorities to remain relevant and effective in executing our mission of developing the future technical cadre of the Navy's information warfare community,” shared Capt. Marc Ratkus, CIWT’s commanding officer. “The event offered our CIWT domain leaders in-person collaboration and teambuilding to openly and honestly discuss our challenges and struggles, and how to better work together to develop solutions to drive to the forefront our ability to develop more lethal and effective information warriors to fight and win in this strategic environment.”



The participants included leaders from CIWT, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, IWTC Corry Station, IWTC Virginia Beach, and IWTC San Diego.



“The CIWT domain’s synergy is one of our greatest assets and trust, cooperation and effective communication are the key to our success,” said CIWT’s Command Master Chief Jason Thibodeaux. “Through our collaborative discussions and teambuilding events over the past three days, I feel we're now even better aligned to deliver trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services.”



CIWT facilitates events like these at least annually to help stimulate innovative ideas, synergy and creative exploration, invaluable insights and build team spirit.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.