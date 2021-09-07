Navy Readiness: CIWT Domain Holds Team-Building Offsite

210709-N-XX139-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 9, 2021) Leaders from the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain pose for a group photo during a CIWT domain offsite. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

