Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Readiness: CIWT Domain Holds Team-Building Offsite

    Navy Readiness: CIWT Domain Holds Team-Building Offsite

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210709-N-XX139-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 9, 2021) Leaders from the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain pose for a group photo during a CIWT domain offsite. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6725885
    VIRIN: 210709-N-XX139-0005
    Resolution: 4244x3124
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Readiness: CIWT Domain Holds Team-Building Offsite, by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Readiness: CIWT Domain Holds Team-Building Offsite

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT