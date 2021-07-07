CFAY’s Asagao Heights Reopens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser



Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) along with members of the CFAY Housing Department, Public Works Department, Morale Welfare and Recreation Department, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka and the Japanese construction company Nippo participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the reopening of CFAY’s Asagao Heights enlisted tower, July 7.



Asagao Heights was designed and constructed in 1994 by the government of Japan as part of the Facilities Improvement Program supporting U.S. Defense Department activities in Japan. The tower consists of nine floors, totaling approximately 147,696 square feet. There are 68 three-bedroom units designated for enlisted personnel and their families.



The Asagao Heights revitalization contract was awarded in 2019 and construction was completed in July 2021.



“We’re very excited to now have a new set of apartment tower units renovated for use by the community and we will start assigning these units to residents very shortly,” said Jarrett. “I would like to thank Nippo corporation for the good work that they’ve done along with our public works department, NAVFAC Far East team, Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka and everyone that contributed to the completion of this project.”



The Asagao Heights renovation was a $27 million project that included updating the air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical work, fire protection and more.



“We added carpeting instead of vinyl flooring to all the units and increased sound proofing in both the ceiling tiles and the walls,” said Jarrett. “We also upgraded the kitchens, bathrooms, and added modern fixtures and conveniences that were not present in the previous tower configuration.”



The renovation of Asagao Heights was part of a long-term housing renovation plan that will continue over the next several years both on Yokosuka’s main base and Ikego Family housing area. These structures and homes that are at midlife in terms of their age, will be refreshed in order to increase their longevity over the next 30 to 40 years allowing the units to meet the needs of the CFAY community in the future.



CFAY’s Installation Housing Program Director, Jack Taylor, said providing a high quality of life for CFAY families is of paramount importance to CFAY’s housing mission.



“By providing high quality services and facilities to our military families, we constantly strive to enhance the overseas living experience in support of the operational readiness of the Navy in this high-tempo 7th Fleet environment,” said Taylor. “We will continue to plan and program improvements to our military family housing.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 20:15 Story ID: 400576 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY’s Asagao Heights Reopens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.