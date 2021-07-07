CFAY’s Asagao Heights Reopens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

210707-N-HH215-1017

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 7, 2021) – Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) makes opening remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the reopening of CFAY’s Asagao Heights enlisted tower. The Asagao Heights renovation was a $27 million project that included upgrading air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical work and fire protection and more. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

