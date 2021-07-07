Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY’s Asagao Heights Reopens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    CFAY’s Asagao Heights Reopens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210707-N-HH215-1017
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 7, 2021) – Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) makes opening remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the reopening of CFAY’s Asagao Heights enlisted tower. The Asagao Heights renovation was a $27 million project that included upgrading air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical work and fire protection and more. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Photo ID: 6725277
    VIRIN: 210707-N-HH215-1017
    Resolution: 6539x4671
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY’s Asagao Heights Reopens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

