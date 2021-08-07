House Armed Services Committee Chairman Congressman Adam Smith to Speak on Advancing Defense Technological Leadership

MONTEREY, Calif. (NPS) – The Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) popular Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) series returns as a hybrid in-person and live-streaming event. NPS’ SGLs expose university students, faculty and staff to prominent leaders across a broad spectrum of disciplines through in-person lectures and live, interactive presentations online. Up next, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Congressman Adam Smith presents “Advancing Our Defense Technological Leadership” on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, LIVE at 2 p.m. PST.



Smith is the 17th Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and represents the 9th district of the State of Washington. Having served on the House Armed Services Committee since he started in Congress, Congressman Smith formerly chaired the Subcommittee on Air and Land Forces (ALF), which had jurisdiction over all Army and nearly all Air Force acquisition programs. Prior to serving as Chair of ALF, Congressman Smith chaired the Terrorism, Unconventional Threats and Capabilities subcommittee, which oversaw the United States Special Operations Forces and counter-terrorism policy, among other critical areas. He has also previously served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.



Given his current and previous committee assignments and extensive travel, Congressman Smith has unique insights into today’s foremost national security issues throughout the Middle East, including the war in Afghanistan, as well as Northern Africa and our larger efforts to stop the spread of violent extremist groups and their ideology around the globe.



Congressman Smith’s guest lecture will focus on how the United States can address the challenges of Great Power Competition by leveraging America’s strength in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 5G communications.



At NPS, defense-focused graduate education and applied research accelerates solutions to the operational forces while also developing the tech-savvy, critical thinkers and military leaders needed to employ them. SGL presentations are delivered in a “TED Talk” format to make the subjects accessible to a broader audience comprised of diverse stakeholders. The talk can be viewed live online via the NPS streaming channel [https://www.nps.edu/web/video] on Tuesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. PST.



Media are invited to watch and cover the lecture. For more information about NPS’ SECNAV Guest Lecture program, contact Lt. Cmdr. Michael Larson in NPS’ Office of University Communications at michael.l.larson@nps.edu or pao@nps.edu.

