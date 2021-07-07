Great Lakes Commanding Officers and Senior Enlisted Sailors Gather for CO / SEL Training



By Cdr. Todd Spitler, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command



GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jul. 7, 2021) – More than 40 officers and senior enlisted Sailors gathered for the 2021 Commanding Officer and Senior Enlisted Leader Direct Report Conference Jun. 29-30 Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. US Navy personnel from 23 Reserve Centers from eight states participated in the event.



The purpose of the training was to bring Commanding Officers and Senior Sailors from around the region to discuss and share not only best practices, but also to hear from Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, who spoke with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command (NRMA RCC) attendees at the opening of the conference.



Emerging from the COVID-19 global pandemic and the return to a steady state more conducive for face to face forums, conference topics addressed in part: manning, personnel, medical, promotion board preparation, and informal breakouts for attendees. There was even time for some underway training on Lake Michigan, stewarded by Captain Billy D. Franklin, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command.



Capt. Franklin, a career Naval Flight Officer, who earned his qualifications as a small boat operator was excited for the opportunity to take his Region out ‘to the wave tops’ for a unique training evolution.



“Building professionalism afloat and ashore isn’t something we just read about, it is something that we do. We are all Sailors, and part of that is our ability to lead out on the water,” said Franklin. “It’s critically important for our Officers and Senior Enlisted leaders to understand that as we serve in leadership positions, our Sailors are watching us, and we must be able to serve them by leading from the front.”



Many of the commanding officers and senior enlisted leaders attending the leadership conference have never met before so sharing their experiences, challenges and successes allow them to learn from each other.



During COVID-19, 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021, there has been a sharp focus on the Chief of Naval Operation’s Navigation Plan and the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions, as well as RCC Great Lakes’ commitment to delivering ready forces on short notice, as evidenced by the region’s 458 Sailors who answered the call during COVID-19 response efforts.



Moving forward, NRMA RCC will continue to play an important role in supporting the Navy’s mission under Franklin. As active and reserve duty sailors, the NRMA RCC leverages education, corporate knowledge and military experience and applies those skills to the challenges NRMA RCC and the fleet are facing today.



NRMA RCC Great Lakes serves 23 NOSCs staffed with more than 350 Full-Time Support Sailors and civilians serving over 5,400 Navy Reserve personnel located across eight states. NRMA RCC Great Lakes’ mission is to generate mobilization readiness through providing administrative services, training, management and support to Reserve Sailors in support of operational requirements of the Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Forces team.



