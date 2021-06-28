Reserve TEC's Path to the Pacific

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI - The 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) prepared to take on the role of a senior engineer advisor in the Indo-Pacific region by flexing their operational support skills in a combined, joint exercise at Schofield Barracks this month.



Maj. Gen. Stephen Strand, 412th TEC Commander, said that continental-U.S. Army Reserve forces are moving west in support of Indo-Pacific command objectives.



Command Sergeant Maj. Benny Hubbard, 412th TEC Command Sergeant Major, described the training process as “crawl, walk, run.”



“I’m seeing where people are understanding what they’re doing,” said Hubbard. “They’re seeing their piece of the puzzle.”



According to Hubbard, the purpose of these exercises is so the Soldiers are able to deploy immediately; therefore, they will be successful in their mission: to command, plan and control engineer assets and provide engineer support to U.S. partners. He added that in order to fulfill U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, the 412th TEC must train as if they were going to deploy at any time.



Nothing takes the place of a deployment, but these muscle movements allow the 412th TEC to flex their movement and maneuvering skills, proving their mettle for future global missions.



First Sgt. Harold Martin, 412th TEC First Sergeant, described the contrast between a deployment and this kind of austere preparation.



“There’s a difference between a training exercise and ‘let’s get serious,’” said Martin. “Some of our Soldiers have never seen a deployment and don’t know what ‘serious’ looks like. That’s what we’re trying to replicate here.”



He explained that, when preparing Soldiers for deployment, there is always room for improvement.



“Everyone can always do better,” said Martin. “That’s what CSM Hubbard is trying to push.”



In the 412th TEC’s first major training exercise since COVID began, Soldiers are picking up the pace at an impressive rate.



“As we get into the exercise, or ‘into the fight’ as I say, I see that the battle rhythm is picking up and people are understanding what they’re doing,” said Hubbard. “But we can always train more.”



Running a command post is a high-stress job. Soldiers must know their position and how it fits into the command post’s workflow.



Chief Warrant Officer Four Tara Carmichael, 412th TEC Senior Property Accounting Technician, explained that the way forward will take communication from all parties, to include command post personnel.



“We work in a unique structure, as we are injected into a joint theater exercise for the first time as an organization,” said Carmichael. “This is a great opportunity with a steep learning curve.”



Carmichael agreed with Hubbard and Martin about the increased readiness of the 412th TEC to take on the challenges that await in the Indo-Pacific.



“I think we are one step closer,” she said. “Warfighter (a future operation in the region) will make us better as long as we keep the same level of motivation.”



As 412th TEC Soldiers continue to fortify their capabilities, they will have the opportunity to deploy as a trained, ready and resilient force across new horizons.



“We’ve got the best engineers in the U.S. Army sitting right over there in that command post,” said Martin. “I am convinced of that fact.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 Story ID: 400451 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US