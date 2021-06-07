USS Iwo Jima Earns “Blue H”

GULF OF ADEN (July 6, 2021) – The Medical department onboard the Amphibious-assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) earned the Navy Surgeon General's “Blue H” Health Promotion and Wellness Gold Star Level Award, June 16, 2021.



The fleet (ships) category recognizes excellence in the ships ability to promote responsible drinking, violence, and injury-free living, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco-free living, and weight management.



“This award is not possible without the dedication to command readiness,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Ennis, USS Iwo Jima senior medical officer. “We navigated through unprecedented times with COVID, and still managed to uphold a high standard throughout the pandemic which we have continued to maintain well into our deployment.”



The “Blue H” awards are earned at three levels: Gold Star, Silver Eagle, and Bronze Anchor. Commands that achieved at least 50 percent of available points in every topic, met key must-do criteria, and earned 80 percent of the total available points, earned the Gold Star level award.



Lt. Jason Ashmeade, USS Iwo Jima medical administration officer and chairman of the Health and Wellness Committee, leads the committee members of the department and volunteers in ship engagement and health education efforts.



“Every person on the committee is vital to promoting health conscious living on the ship,” said Ashmeade. “It’s a collective no-fail mission that cannot be done alone. To be awarded the “Blue H” shows that everyone has bought in to the mindset that health of the crew comes first.”



Even though the ship has just been awarded their “Blue H”, there is no time to ease up on the ships efforts to promote an environment of good health due to submissions for next year’s award being due soon.



USS Iwo Jima is currently deployed to the 5th fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



