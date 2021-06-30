210630-N-LN075-1017

RED SEA (June 30, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kensley Melendez, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), administers the anthrax vaccine to Cmdr. Dennis Smith, assigned to Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, in the ship’s medical ward, June 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

