    210630-N-LN075-1017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    RED SEA (June 30, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kensley Melendez, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), administers the anthrax vaccine to Cmdr. Dennis Smith, assigned to Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, in the ship’s medical ward, June 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 08:25
    Photo ID: 6723258
    VIRIN: 210630-N-LN075-1017
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210630-N-LN075-1017, by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Iwo Jima Earns &ldquo;Blue H&rdquo;

    TAGS

    RED SEA
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    LHD 7
    FORGED BY THE SEA

