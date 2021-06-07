U.S. Army swears in future Soldiers during Independence Day NASCAR Cup Series

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The U.S. Army joined thousands of race fans at the NASCAR Cup Series, July 4, 2021, at Road America, in Elkhart, Lake, Wisconsin, to celebrate Independence Day as citizens began to venture back to outdoor activities.



The Milwaukee U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion set up numerous assets to include a U.S. Army Special Operations trailer display, highlighting capabilities of special operations Soldiers as well as several all-terrain fighting vehicles: Polaris MRZR 4, Zero FX Z-Force 5.7 Electric Motorcycle and a Polaris Sportsman 650 ATV.



The Milwaukee U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, which covers an area across the state of Wisconsin as well as upper western Illinois and the Michigan Upper Peninsula, brought out recruiting non-commissioned officers from across their battalion, to include the Appleton Recruiting Company that met with race spectators and allowed them to challenge their fitness and view and experience Army technology.



“What we’re doing this Fourth of July weekend is highlighting what our NCOs are doing in the Army force as citizens are (returning to public events) after COVID,” said Lt. Col. Collin Keenan, battalion commander for the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion-Milwaukee. “We’re looking for individuals that want to join and pursue a career in the military.”



Brig. Gen. Ernest Litynski, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, attended the event as the Army’s senior leader there. Litynski met with race fans throughout the day and swore in 20 Army future Soldiers during the pre-race activities at the Winner’s Circle.



“Regardless of component one (active), two (National Guard) or three (Army Reserve), it’s a distinct honor to do this, to see these young men and women make the greatest sacrifice of selfless service by joining the military,” said Litynski. “At the same point in time, they’re doing something that not many do in America, with millions having the opportunity to take this oath of enlistment, defend and support the constitution and potentially put themselves in harm’s way.”



Morgan Deleon, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was one of 20 future Soldiers who took the oath of enlistment there and recently finished high school.



“I joined to get out of my comfort zone and to do something that I wouldn’t really do,” said Deleon.



David Williams, from Oak Creek, Wisconsin, was another future Soldier there. His father is a retired veteran and Williams said he was looking forward to the job experience in military police as well as educational opportunities.



While the U.S. Army recruiting office offers opportunities in active Army service as well as the reserve components, the Army Reserve alone has career opportunities in 120 job fields across all 50 states and five territories and offers tuition assistance to work through school while serving.



“The other piece I’d add is that it’s an honor to know that we have mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, grandparents and family support that allows these brothers and sisters that we have now, my brothers and sister-in-arms to join and do this,” said Litynski. “Without their support, none of this could happen.”

