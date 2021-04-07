District of Columbia National Guard supports Park Police on Independence Day

WASHINGTON – The District of Columbia National Guard supported U.S. Park Police during the July 4th celebration of U.S. independence on the National Mall.



Citizen Airmen and Soldiers from the D.C. National Guard augmented law enforcement in their efforts to facilitate safety and security for people attending activities in and around the National Mall area.



Members of the D.C. Guard were not armed and participated in perimeter security, crowd management, and traffic management, said 2nd Lt. Morgan Kershner, Operations for Task Force Park. “The National Guard is always there to support its citizens, whether it be supporting efforts to help end a global pandemic, a natural disaster, or even supporting the national celebrations.”



People attending downtown events were encouraged to plan accordingly and should always report any suspicious packages or dangerous activities to law enforcement.



“Independence Day is a day to come together as a nation to celebrate, whether you're wearing a uniform or not,” said 2nd Lt. Taylor Stalnaker, Operations for Task Force Park.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sterling Sylver, the team lead on the ground, is the bridge between operations and the soldiers that are actually going to be out on the National Mall. He appreciates having the opportunity to serve in the city he grew up.



“We're professionals and we want to make sure everyone is safe at all times,” said Sylver. “Independence Day is about celebrating life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I’m very proud to wear this uniform and serve in this manner.”



The D.C. Guard has historically provided support to the community and has supported many national special security events such as presidential inaugurations, nuclear security summits and state of the union addresses.



“Regardless of the size of the mission, we're always vigilant. We're always ready and prepared to take on any task or any support efforts for this community,” said Tech Sgt. Devon Holmes, 113th Security Forces Squadron.



As part of its state mission, the D.C. Guard works to maintain partnerships with District and federal agencies to be a relevant and reliable asset in times of need. The July 4th mission was to ensure the safety and security of all citizens and visitors celebrating Independence Day in the nation's capital.



“Independence Day is a time for families and friends in the nation to come together and reflect on our past, think about the future and come together and celebrate our wins,” said Holmes.

