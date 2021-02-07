Independence Day message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, SWD commander

Team …. Sunday marks the 245th anniversary of America’s independence from England. The national holiday celebrates our great nation – its history, origins, and founders. It is also a time to reflect on the principles on which it was founded -liberty, democracy, and freedom.



But we all know, freedom is never free. Our independence is possible because of the men and women of our Armed Forces, who fought for our freedoms and who continue to proudly defend them today. Our independence is also possible because of all of you, supporting our warfighters.



Thank you for your service!



As you to celebrate this holiday, make safety your top priority. We are all safety officers regardless of where you work or choose to celebrate. Please keep an eye out for yourself, your friends, and your family.



If you celebrate with fireworks, handle them with care. On average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around the July 4th holiday.



An estimated 57 percent of those injuries are burns. Before you purchase fireworks, know the risks, and more importantly, know how to prevent injury. Even sparklers burn hot enough to ignite clothing or injure unprotected eyes.



If you are unsure of what fireworks are legal in your area, contact your state Fire Marshal's office. Play it smart and play it safe. In the long run, it may be best to leave fireworks to the professionals.



If you are traveling this holiday weekend, take all precautions to arrive at your destination safely and never drive while fatigued or intoxicated.

And if you plan to be on or around the water, follow the appropriate rules of boating and always, always wear a flotation device.



I hope that everyone has a safe and enjoyable 4th of July weekend. I greatly appreciate the tremendous service from every member of our team, both military and civilian.

Stay safe, Pacesetters!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.02.2021 12:32 Story ID: 400313 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Day message from Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, SWD commander, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.