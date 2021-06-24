3rd Brigade Combat Team Change of Command

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky – The 3rd Brigade Combat Team conducted a change of command ceremony for Col. Mark D. Federovich, incoming commander, and Col. Brandon S. Teague, outgoing commander, on the Division Parade Field June 18, 2021.



“Watching the Soldiers and families of the great Rakkasan brigade efforts over the past few years has been truly humbling and inspiring,” said Teague. “They are truly living up to the standards of those that have gone before them; may God bless each and every one of them and their families.”



During Teague’s command the Rakkasans were deployed, separately and simultaneously, across six different countries on three different continents while working for four different major headquarters during his two-year command.



“The Rakkasans have had an incredible two years,” said Maj. Gen. J.P. McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “The steady calm and consistent presents driving this brigade has been the patient and positive personal leadership style of Col. Brandon Teague, the epitome of a quiet professional. I wish him and his family all the best.”



”Mark [Federovich is] taking over an outstanding brigade. I can’t wait to see where [he] takes the Rakkasans on their way to their next rendezvous with destiny.”



As one commander reflects on his time as Rakkasan Six, a new commander looks forward to carrying the mantle the coveted call sign entails.



Federovich, a native of Fort Rucker, Al, commissioned in the Infantry through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program and received a Bachelor’s in International Affairs from George Washington University and a Master’s in Social-Organizational Psychology from Columbia University.

He served in various leadership positions, where as a lieutenant, assigned to 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, NY from 1998 to 1999 he was a rifle platoon leader, scout platoon leader, and a battalion assistant operations officer; a company commander while serving in the 1st Armored Division.



He was assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, LA from 2005 to 2007, he held staff positions within both light and mechanized Infantry as a battalion assistant S-3, Battalion Operations Officer, and a Battalion Executive Officer for the 1st Battalion, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from 2010 to 2012.



He has been on multiple deployments to countries such as Bosnia as a rifle platoon leader, Iraq as a company commander, and Kosovo as the commander of the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Anchorage, Alaska from 2014 to 2016, and the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, CA from 2016 to 2017 as a Task Force Senior.



His military education includes the NATO Defense College, the Command and General Staff Officers Course, the Combined Arms Service and Staff School, and Ranger School.



His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart.



Federovich is married to Carla Federovich. They have been married for 22 years and have two children Robert (14) and Kate (13).



“I cannot be more excited to rejoin this historic division,” said Federovich. “Joining the Rakkasans is the greatest honor of my professional life and I do not feel worthy of this honor, but I’ll work tirelessly to earn it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:32 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US