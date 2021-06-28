South Carolina National Guard 122nd Engineer Battalion to celebrate 75th anniversary

Courtesy Photo | The 1220th Area Clearance Platoon, 122nd Engineering Battalion, South Carolina...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 1220th Area Clearance Platoon, 122nd Engineering Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, conducts an area clearance mission on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 28, 2020, to clear the live hand grenade range using a robotic mine flail. The range had several unexploded hand grenades, which rendered the range inoperable for Fort Jackson basic trainees to utilize. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Erskine, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

EDGEFIELD, S.C. – The 122nd Engineer Battalion of the South Carolina National Guard will recognize its 75th anniversary during a community celebration, July 18, 2021, in Edgefield, South Carolina.



The event will take place in the Edgefield Town Square on Main Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. It will be open to the public and admission is free. As part of the event, the U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion will march in formation from the South Carolina National Guard Edgefield readiness center to Main Street, followed by a recognition ceremony highlighting the history of the unit and honoring former leadership. The town of Edgefield will have vendors on site with food for purchase, static displays, and activities for children including a bounce house and a rock wall.



The 122nd Engineer Battalion, then an element of the 51st Infantry Division, was allotted to the South Carolina National Guard July 5, 1946, and federally recognized March 12, 1947. The unit was re-designated as the 122nd Engineer Battalion (Combat) Feb. 1, 1953, and moved into the existing armory in Edgefield in August 1955.



From 1985 and through the 1990s, the battalion began participating in Overseas Deployments for Training (ODTs), expanding road building operations, construction of school buildings, medical clinics, infrastructure improvements, and bridges. These missions took place in Panama, Ecuador, Honduras, and Belize, as well as Anchorage, Alaska and Albania. In 1999, the battalion received the Joint Meritorious Service Medal for their work with Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras.



March 3, 2003, the battalion was the first unit in the South Carolina National Guard deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Over 500 engineers provided full-spectrum combat engineering throughout the Al Anbar province of Iraq. For distinct actions in combat, the 122nd Engineer Battalion became the first South Carolina National Guard unit to earn the Valorous Unit Award.



When not engaged in overseas mobilizations, the battalion has been called to State Active Duty on multiple occasions to assist in South Carolina’s recovery from natural disasters and other weather events including hurricanes, snow storms, floods, tornadoes and wildfires. The battalion has been awarded the Governor’s Unit Commendation for their service during Hurricane Hugo in 1989, Hurricane Mitch from 1997-1999, and Winter Storm Pax in 2014.



The 122nd Engineer Battalion has approximately 740 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned and is comprised of the following units:



-122nd Engineer Battalion in Edgefield, South Carolina

-Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Edgefield, South Carolina

-Company A, Forward Support Company in Edgefield, South Carolina

-1221st Engineer Company (Clearance) in Graniteville, South Carolina

-124th Engineer Company (Engineer Construction Company) in Saluda, South Carolina

-125th Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge Company) in Abbeville, South Carolina

-1220th Engineer Platoon (Area Clearance Platoon) in Batesburg, South Carolina

-1226th Engineer Detachment (Horizontal/Vertical) in Batesburg, South Carolina

-1227th Engineer Detachment (Concrete) in Batesburg, South Carolina



